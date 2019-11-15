Daniels Drops 27 in Hogs win over ORU

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 23 Arkansas Women’s Basketball remained undefeated on the young season, beating Oral Roberts on Thursday night at Bud Walton Arena, 96-64. Arkansas was lethal from deep, setting a program record by making 17 triples in the game on just 32 attempts (53.1 percent).

Freshman guard Makayla Daniels was spectacular in her third career game, going for 27 points on an ultra-efficient 8 for 11 shooting. Daniels was lights out from deep, too, putting down six of her seven three point attempts. Daniels’ 27 points were the most by an Arkansas freshman since Jessica Jackson dropped 31 on Ole Miss back in 2014 (1/19/14).

TURNING POINT

For the third straight game, Arkansas was dominant to start the game, winning the first quarter 24-8. Daniels was fantastic in the frame, going for 10 points, including an 8-0 solo run in just over a minute towards the end of the period. Alexis Tolefree and Amber Ramirez were also both great out of the gate, combining for 12 points on four made threes.

The Razorbacks’ defense was good all night, but was especially good in period one, holding Oral Roberts to just eight points. That is the second lowest point total for an opponent in a quarter this season.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Daniels’ 27 points is a season-high by a Razorback, and the most points scored by a Hog since Chelsea Dungee had 37 points against Houston in the first round of the WNIT last season.

For the second time this season, Chelsea Dungee led the Hogs in assists, going for six against Oral Roberts.

Ramirez set a new Arkansas career-high in points scored, going for 18 in the game.

Tolefree also tallied a season-high 18 points.

Junior forward Taylah Thomas didn’t score, but grabbed double-digit rebounds (10) for the third straight game to open up the season.

NEXT TIME OUT

Arkansas will keep its homestand rolling, as the Hogs will face Stony Brook on Sunday inside Bud Walton Arena. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. CT.

