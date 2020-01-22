Danyelle Musselman Hosts Watch Party for #SuitsandSneakers Week

Every year basketball coaches around the country come together to help raise money for Coaches Vs. Cancer and their #SuitsAndSneakers initiative.

Last year Eric Musselman’s wife, Danyelle, joined the #SuitsAndSneakers wives initiative where, while their husbands are wearing sneakers, they come together and raise money.

Danyelle graciously let me into her home on Wednesday as she got ready for this year’s fundraiser.

“I tried to think, ‘what can I do?’ I generally like to do something at the games, but then I thought it would be fun to watch the game and I do it at my house. And that is how the idea of a watch party was born,” says Musselman.

Raising money to battle cancer is something that is near to Danyelle’s heart.

“For me personally, my mom is a breast cancer survivor. She lost both of her parents to cancer, so it’s just really been something that has touched my life, but really it’s something, who doesn’t know someone who has cancer, used to have cancer, has passed away from cancer. So it was a cause I really felt was universal,” adds Musselman.

Her Watch Party for the Mississippi State game is sponsored by the Walker Foundation. Tons of Razorback fans, coaches and their wives are invited to help raise money. This year the money will go towards Pediatric Cancer, and she’s hoping to hit $20,000.