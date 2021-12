Darin Turner Enters Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas redshirt freshman wide receiver Darin Turner has entered the transfer portal.

Turner, 6-3, 206, was a redshirt freshman from Memphis (Tenn.) Central. Turner was a member of Sam Pittman’s first class at Arkansas, but had never seemed to get untracked at wide receiver.

He was a four-star out of high school and chose the Hogs over various schools.

Turner joins running back Josh Oglesby, linebacker J.T. Towers, kicker Vito Calvaruso, safety Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan and a pair of defensive linemen, Solomon Wright and Andy Boykin in opting to transfer since the conclusion of the season.