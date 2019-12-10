1  of  2
Breaking News
Funeral arrangements for Officer Stephen Carr announced Procession to honor Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr

Darren McFadden Set to Enter College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday in New York City

Pig Trail Nation
Posted: / Updated:

Former Razorback great Darren McFadden is set to go into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday night in New York City. We caught up with the two time Heisman Trophy finalist running back on Monday to discuss his time at Arkansas, what it means to go into the Hall of Fame and his thoughts on the new head Hog Sam Pittman.

McFadden will be the 20th Razorback and 10th player to enter the CFB Hall of Fame.

Razorbacks in the NFF College Football Hall of Fame
2019 – Darren McFadden (RB)
2017 – Danny Ford (HC)
2012 – Jimmy Johnson (DL/AC)
2010 – Ronnie Caveness (LB)
2008 – Lou Holtz (HC)
2004 – Wayne Harris (LB)
2004 – Tracy Rocker (AC)
2003 – Doug Dickey (AC)
2003 – Hayden Fry (AC)
2001 – Barry Switzer (AC)
2000 – Billy Ray Smith Jr. (LB)
1999 – Chuck Dicus (WR)
1997 – Bowden Wyatt (HC)
1992 – Loyd Phillips (DL)
1987 – Johnny Majors (AC)
1984 – Lance Alworth (WR)
1983 – Frank Broyles (HC)
1971 – Clyde Scott (RB/DB)
1967 – Wear Schoonover (WR)
1954 – Hugo Bezdek (HC)

Stay tuned to the Pig Trail Nation as Tera Talmadge and Alyssa Orange bring you exclusive coverage from the Big Apple throughout the next two days.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Pig Trail Video

Hog Football Stats

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss