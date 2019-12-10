Darren McFadden Set to Enter College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday in New York City

Former Razorback great Darren McFadden is set to go into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday night in New York City. We caught up with the two time Heisman Trophy finalist running back on Monday to discuss his time at Arkansas, what it means to go into the Hall of Fame and his thoughts on the new head Hog Sam Pittman.

McFadden will be the 20th Razorback and 10th player to enter the CFB Hall of Fame.

Razorbacks in the NFF College Football Hall of Fame

2019 – Darren McFadden (RB)

2017 – Danny Ford (HC)

2012 – Jimmy Johnson (DL/AC)

2010 – Ronnie Caveness (LB)

2008 – Lou Holtz (HC)

2004 – Wayne Harris (LB)

2004 – Tracy Rocker (AC)

2003 – Doug Dickey (AC)

2003 – Hayden Fry (AC)

2001 – Barry Switzer (AC)

2000 – Billy Ray Smith Jr. (LB)

1999 – Chuck Dicus (WR)

1997 – Bowden Wyatt (HC)

1992 – Loyd Phillips (DL)

1987 – Johnny Majors (AC)

1984 – Lance Alworth (WR)

1983 – Frank Broyles (HC)

1971 – Clyde Scott (RB/DB)

1967 – Wear Schoonover (WR)

1954 – Hugo Bezdek (HC)

Stay tuned to the Pig Trail Nation as Tera Talmadge and Alyssa Orange bring you exclusive coverage from the Big Apple throughout the next two days.