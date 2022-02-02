FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Head Coach Sam Pittman is preparing for his third season leading the Razorbacks with important dates now set for the spring and upcoming 2022 season.

The Hogs begin spring practice on Sunday, March 13 with the team’s first of 15 practices. Arkansas will host a free and open practice inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on April 16 at 11 a.m. The open practice is the lone scheduled opportunity for Arkansas fans to see the team on the field this spring. HogFest presented by Pepsi will precede the open practice in Lot 44 north of the stadium beginning at 8 a.m. The free event will include a concert, pep rally, sponsor activations, inflatables and more.

The open practice and HogFest kick off a big day on The Hill. The baseball team will wrap up a three-game series against LSU at 2 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium with the softball team squaring off with Kentucky later that night at Bogle Park.

Homecoming at the University of Arkansas is set for Saturday, Nov. 5 when the Razorbacks host Liberty. The Arkansas Alumni Association will host homecoming activities throughout the week leading up to kickoff against the Flames. The University’s 92nd Homecoming Pep Rally will be held inside the Greek Theatre on Friday night (Nov. 4). Event details will be available by visiting homecoming.uark.edu.

Family Weekend is scheduled for Sept. 16-18 when the Hogs welcome Missouri State to Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 17. Details surrounding Family Weekend will be updated at family.uark.edu as they are made available. The U of A Sports Hall of Honor will also take place that weekend to celebrate the careers of the 2022 inductees.

After finishing the 2021 season ranked inside the AP Top 25 for the first time in a decade, the Razorbacks open the 2022 season at home with a bang on Sept. 3 against Cincinnati, who is coming off the school’s first-ever trip the College Football Playoff. The opener against the Bearcats is the first of a historic seven-game home schedule in Fayetteville that also includes South Carolina (Sept. 10), Missouri State (Sept. 17), Alabama (Oct. 1), Liberty (Nov. 5), LSU (Nov. 12) and Ole Miss (Nov. 19).

Season tickets are available now by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151 or by clicking here.