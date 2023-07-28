In the years after he retired from baseball, legendary Hogs pitching coach Dave Jorn stayed close to the game as a part time major league scout. But he always knew there was something more that he needed to do with his life. What was it? Good friend Ron Harris knew. Jorn should start by writing a book, Harris kept saying. Jorn kept asking, “Why would anyone want to read a book about me?”

“I said because you’ve got some tremendous stories of transformation in your life and you have hundreds of players in your life,” Harris recalled. “And there are a plethora of high school and college and pro coaches that need to hear your message.”

“More than Baseball” was published in 2022. The role that book would play for Jorn moving forward began to crystalize this past spring at a Sunday school class in Rogers.

“There was a man who was asking for prayer for a young man who was an athlete in Cave City, Arkansas, Jorn explained. “He has leukemia and this man’s granddaughter was dating this boy.”

Jorn and his wife Malinda got with Harris and the three of them came up with a plan. A good ole fashion Christian revival in Cave City with sales of Jorn’s book used to raise the money to help with treatment and medical bills.

‘We involved sports teams,” Harris emphasized. “We involved churches. We involved business people. We involved the community.”

Mike Carroll, who first told Jorn about Jacob Moore, his granddaughter’s boyfriend, was amazed. “The thing just exploded,” Moore gushed. “FCA was highlighted. The Lord was glorified. We got to pray for Jacob Moore. Raise some money for Jacob Moore.”

Malinda Jorn said the event was life changing for her and her husband. “It was just an amazing time,” she stressed. “I knew this was what we were supposed to do. That we were there for a purpose. Not only to help Jacob but to share the gospel and Jesus to others. There was a big response.”

One the way back across the state the plan became clearer. The three of them would start a foundation, the More than Baseball Foundation. The goal?

“We want to see millions of dollars in a foundation where we can help, like the word says, the needy. Help the poor,” Jorn explained.

What is next for the More Than Baseball Foundation and its founding members? “We’re gonna go to events,” Harris stressed. “We’ll partner with other organizations around the state and around the nation. We’ll be traveling.”

Dave Jorn spent decades suspecting that there was a purpose to his life beyond baseball. It took decades for that purpose to be revealed. At a time when he could be comfortably retired from coaching Jorn is embarking on a new career, what he calls an adventure, with his wife and longtime friend Ron Harris.

Turns out, that night in Austin, decades earlier, was prophetic when a much younger Dave Jorn sat up in his motel room bed and loudly announced to a sleepy and astonished Dave Van Horn, “Tell ’em we’re here.”

Indeed. The More Than Baseball Foundation has arrived.