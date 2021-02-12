Dave Van Horn Feels Andrew Benintendi Trade Even Helps Razorbacks

Boston Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi drops to a knee on his two-RBI double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. At left is Kansas City Royals catcher Meibrys Viloria. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Dave Van Horn is always thinking of ways to improve the Razorback baseball team.

This week one of the greatest players to ever be at Arkansas, outfielder Andrew Benintendi, got traded from the Boston Red Sox to the Kansas City Royals. Benintendi was the seventh pick in the 2015 Major League Baseball Draft by the Red Sox.

With the Red Sox, Benintendi has hit 51 home runs with a batting average of .273. Van Horn said he talked to the talented outfielder this week.

“I talked to Andrew the next day in the morning and then in the afternoon we talked,” Van Horn said. “Text him and different things. He’s excited to get back to the Midwest. Those were kind of his words. He feels like it’s good for him. I talked to the Royals about him before it all went down. With Gordon retiring, he’s going to be a great fit in left field for them. Probably more of a top of the order hitter. Hopefully in the ballpark in Kansas City, he’ll kind of go back to what he really is, and that’s a line drive guy that sprays it all over the field. I hope it turns out really well for everyone involved.”

Van Horn feels with Benintendi in Kansas City that can provide a boost to his recruiting efforts in that area.

“I think it’s definitely going to help some,” Van Horn said. “We’ve done an extremely good job in Kansas City the last 10 years. Go back to Ryne Stanek and all the way to Christian Franklin, and we’ve got three or four kids this year that are coming from the area. Then the next two or three classes down the road we’ve already got a couple of kids committed in each class, and we’re working on a couple more. Having a former Arkansas Razorback Golden Spikes winner playing three and a half, four hours right up the road from us… it should help us. I’m sure it’ll get brought up in the media up there he was a Razorback and maybe that the GM of the Royals’ son is playing for the Razorbacks now and will be playing for us next year. He’s going to be a good pick out of here down the road because he deserves it. It’ll probably all tie in.”

Standout second baseman Robert Moore, who is from Leawood (Kan.) Shawnee Mission East, said he got tipped early that Benintendi was headed to the Royals.

“My dad called me after it went down and said, ‘Don’t tell anyone,'” Moore said. “It’s fun to see. They have a good lineup: Merrifield, Benintendi, Soler, Dozier, Perez, Mondesi — they’ve kind of got a squad this year, so watch out for the Royals.”

Moore is pleased to see Arkansas doing well recruiting his city.

“I think the biggest attraction being from Kansas City, not only is Coach from there and so many great players are from there, and not only is this a great facility and a great campus to be around, but it’s not far from home,” Moore said. “It’s only about three-and-a-half hours from home. I don’t like being far from home. I like seeing my family often, so my mom and dad are able to drive up here on the weekends. If we get a weekend off, I’m able to drive home. I think that’s what’s so unique about all this. The fact that it’s not far from home and such a great opportunity to get better and learn from a great coaching staff, it’s hard to go anywhere else.”

So you think baseball is good there?

“Yes, of course,” Moore said. “Everyone sleeps on Kansas City.”

Zebulon Vermillion chimed in on the Benintendi trade as well.

“I mean, yeah, that’s great for the Royals getting Benintendi,” Vermillion said. “But, I mean, Coach Van Horn being from Kansas City probably has a little sway in that. Definitely proximity. It’s a great location as far as distance. My parents aren’t on my back the whole time, but I get — I don’t have to travel so far to go home. But, yeah, there’s a lot of facilities up there. There are a lot of travel teams that have started to develop really good players, which I think also contributes to that. I know when I workout back home there’s a lot of really good talented pro players and high school and college players. So, there’s just like a really good community and a lot of kids working hard to get better up there.”

Arkansas will open the season one week from today against Texas Tech at 7 p.m. in Arlington, Texas.