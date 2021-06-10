Dave Van Horn Sets Friday’s Starter, Leaving Pitching Decisions Beyond That Open

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas is set to take on North Carolina State in the Fayetteville Super Regional beginning Friday at 5 p.m.

On Thursday, Van Horn was asked if he has set the rotation for this weekend?

“Just for Friday,” Van Horn said. “We’re going to leave it open. We’re going to do whatever we need to do to win Friday. What rotation? We don’t have a three-man rotation. We’ve got a one or two and go from there. (Patrick) Wicklander will go tomorrow.”

Wicklander is 6-1 and has an ERA of 2.17. He has thrown 70.2 innings, struck out 79 and walked 22. He started the season in the bullpen, but has developed into Arkansas’ most consistent starter.

Zebulon Vermillion is off the injured list and back on the roster for the Super Regional. Vermillion has pitched in 15 games this season with six starts. He is 3-0 and has earned one save and has an ERA of 4.69. In 40.1 innings, Vermillion has struck out 28 and walked 15.

“He has looked real strong in his bullpen this week,” Van Horn said. “No pain and throwing the ball hard. I feel confident that he can help us.”

As far hitting, Arkansas has seen many of its key hitters struggle of late. Van Horn was asked if that is a concern for him?

“We’re going to have to swing the bats much better the next couple of days if we’re going to win the series,” Van Horn said. “Hoping that we got jump started there in that eighth inning the last ballgame. We’re facing a really good pitcher tomorrow. He throws lots of strikes and moves the ball around. Lot of movement, but we definitely have to get going.”