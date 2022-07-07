KNWA-KFTA (Fayetteville, AR)–Dave Van Horn sits down with the media to discuss the future of Razorback baseball, a couple of hogs being eligible for the MLB Draft, the days of the MLB Draft, and how tough the SEC West really was this past season. DVH also touched on some of the commitments that have happened within the past week or so.
Dave Van Horn speaks with media about commitments, MLB Draft, & the toughness of SEC West
by: CJ Maclin
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now