FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2022 baseball season on Friday at 3 p.m. against Illinois State.

It will be the first of a three-game series. Senior Connor Noland will get the start on the mound. Dave Van Horn also talked about what will be the lineup barring an injury at practice later today.

“Behind the dish we’ll have Michael Turner,” Van Horn said. “(Peyton) Stovall will play first, (Robert) Moore at second, (Jalen) Battles at short and (Cayden) Wallace at third. (Brady) Slavens in right, (Zack) Gregory in center and (Jace) Bohrofen in left. DH will probably be Chris Lanzilli. That will probably be what we go with to start out.”

Van Horn had tossed around the idea of starting Braydon Webb in center field earlier this preseason, but opted for Gregory at least for Friday’s game.

“He’s still learning that position,” Van Horn said of Gregory. “Is he a true center fielder? We will find out. Defensively on paper Webb is more experienced there, but we’re going to give Zack the start there. He gets better every day. He’s going to catch what he’s supposed to catch and go from there.”

Turner, Bohrofen and Lanzilli are all transfers. Turner from Kent State, Bohrofen from Oklahoma and Lanzilli came over from Wake Forest. Bohrofen hit .252 with two home runs for the Sooners. Turner hit .337 with six home runs in 25 games last season at Kent State. Lanzilli hit .259 with 11 home runs last season. The San Francisco Giants drafted Lanzilli in the 39th round, but he opted to transfer to Arkansas for the one season from Wake Forest,

Stovall is a true freshman. Moore, Battles, Wallace, Gregory and Slavens are all back from last year. Slavens hit .284 with 14 home runs last season. Moore was next at .283 and 16 home runs. Wallace, who spent most of the season in the outfield, hit .279 and14 home runs. Battles hit .269 with six blasts and Gregory .245 with three round trippers.