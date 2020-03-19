Davis and Williams earn Hogville.net/@ARHoopScoop Arkansas Boys HS Basketball Co-Players of the Year for 2019-20

LITTLE ROCK — If ever there was a case to be made that two players richly deserved to be honored as the best of the best in Arkansas high school basketball, it was 2019-20 when future Arkansas Razorbacks Davonte “Devo” Davis and Jaylin Williams went out every night and delivered amid high expectations.

Davis (6-4 point guard, Jacksonville, ESPN Nat’l No. 83 / 4-star prospect) averaged 24 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 steals in leading Jacksonville (20-5 overall) to a 13-1 record in the tough 5A-Central conference en route to a spot in the 5A state title game that was suspended due to coronavirus concerns, while Williams (6-10 forward / center, Fort Smith Northside, composite national No. 72 / 4-star prospect) averaged 19.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.5 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game in leading Northside (20-10) to a second-place finish in the rugged 6A-Central conference en route to a berth in the 6A state semifinals.

Both players were dominant against worthy competition throughout the season — Davis messed around and frequently hung triple-doubles while Williams was practically a walking 20-10 hammer — and thus they’ve earned the distinction as Hogville.net / @ARHoopScoop Arkansas Boys High School Basketball Co-Players of the Year for ’19-20.

Previous winners were Issac McBide of Baptist Prep (2018-19), Isaiah Joe of Fort Smith Northside (2017-18), and Daniel Gafford of El Dorado (2016-17).

Davis and Williams were teammates in the spring and summer of 2019 playing for Woodz Elite 17U on the Nike EYBL grassroots hoops circuit, and they actually competed against each other during the high school season in November when Davis had 24 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals to lead the Titans to a 57-54 victory over the Grizzlies in double-overtime. Williams finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals in that game.

“Devo is a great player and a lot of players can’t do what he does,” Williams said. “A lot of players are good at certain things and Devo is great at everything. He can score, pass, defend, get rebounds, hustles, everything. He’s had a great season and he led his team to the finals. I bet he’s frustrated knowing they can’t play their finals game. I can’t wait to have him back as my teammate next year (at Arkansas).”

Davis was equally complimentary of Williams.

“He had a great season and helped his team out in many ways!” Davis said. “He was a challenge for us when we first started playing him earlier in the season. He found ways to work around our gameplan, he led his team very well. He is a very good outside player. As good as he is inside, he’s that good on the outside.”

Here’s a sampling of some of the best games delivered by each player throughout the season …

Davis …

* 30 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds to lead Jacksonville over Greene County Tech, 82-69, in the 5A state quarterfinals in March.

* 36 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, and 5 steals in Jackonsville’s 67-51 win over Pine Bluff in February.

* 23 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists, and 7 steals in Jacksonville’s 69-63 overtime win over Sylvan Hills in February.

* 25 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists, and 6 steals in Jacksonville’s 75-65 road win over Little Rock Parkview in January.

* 25 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals in Jacksonville’s 75-72 win over Memphis Wooddale in the King Cotton Holiday Classic in December.

Williams …

* 19 points, 19 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block in Fort Smith Northside’s 65-36 win over Cabot in the 6A state tournament in March.

* 21 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks in Fort Smith Northside’s upset of then-No. 1 North Little Rock, 45-42, in February.

* 23 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks in Fort Smith Northside’s 54-51 overtime win over Conway in January.

* 19 points, 17 rebounds, 4 blocks, 4 assists, and 3 steals in Fort Smith Northside’s 54-52 overtime win over West Memphis in January.

* 33 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks, 1 assist going head-to-head against national Top 15 / 5-star prospect and 7-foot North Carolina signee Walker Kessler in December.