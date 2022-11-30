The University of Arkansas Athletics Department released this statement from Men’s Basketball guard Davonte Davis around 2:50pm Wednesday:

“I am excited to be back with my teammates and coaches. I want to thank my family, our fans, the Razorback basketball program and especially Coach Muss for the support shown to me this last week. I look forward to continuing my development as a leader and basketball player as this team focuses on our goals for this season.” Davonte Davis

It was released Monday night that Davis was taking some time away from basketball.

Arkansas is set to play San Jose State Saturday at 3pm at Bud Walton Arena.