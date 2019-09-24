Defer or Take the Ball? Closer Look at Arkansas’ First Four Games

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has had amazing luck winning the coin toss this year.

The Razorbacks have won it in all four games and chose to defer to the second half. Chad Morris was asked on Monday if that is something he might choose to change on Saturday?

“I think at this point, you look at anything and you say, ‘Well hey, can we change something up right here that would get a little bit more consistency or whatever you want to call it,”’ Morris said. “But yeah, I think it would…look at anything. Anything and everything is open right now with that.”

Here’s what the opening drive for the opponent has resulted in the first four games and then what Arkansas has done with the ball on first series of third quarter.

Portland State — Six plays, 42-yard drive. 50-yard field goal by Cody Williams.

Third quarter, Arkansas has five plays, 20 yards. Sam Loy punts 33 yards to the Portland State 12 where it’s fair caught by Beau Kelly.

Ole Miss — Three plays, seven yards. Mac Brown punts 50 yards to Arkansas 18 and Treylon Burks returns 13 yards to the 31.

Third quarter, Hogs have three plays, nine yards. Sam Loy punts 35 yards to the Ole Miss 44 where it was fair caught by Elijah Moore.

Colorado State — Marvin Kinsey rushes 75 yards for a touchdown. Cayden Camper adds PAT. Two plays, 75 yards.

Third quarter, Razorbacks’ drive is eight plays, 75 yards as Rakeem Boyd scores a touchdown on a four-yard run. Connor Limpert adds the PAT.

San Jose State — Josh Love passes three yards to Jaqu Blackwell for a touchdown. Matt Mercurio adds PAT. Seven plays, 75 yards.

Third quarter, Arkansas has seven plays, 44 yards. Drive ends with Jay Lenard intercepting a Nick Starkel pass at the San Jose State 13. Starkel was getting pressure from Spartans’ Cade Hall on the play.

So three of the four games Arkansas has trailed before they ever got the football. Joe Craddock, Arkansas’ offensive coordinator, also talked about getting the ball first or defer to second half.

“I’ll take the ball whenever we can get it,” Craddock said. “As an offensive coordinator, I’d love to have the ball, but I’m not the head coach and the head coach makes that decision. I love what we’re doing, so if Coach says we are going to take the ball, I’m happy to get the ball, if Coach says we are going to differ, I’m happy to defer. So, whenever we get it, I’ll be ready.”