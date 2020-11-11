Deifel Adds Seven On Signing Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – University of Arkansas softball head coach Courtney Deifel has announced the addition of seven new Razorbacks on National Signing Day in Madi Conklin, Mallory Hardwick, Kacie Hoffmann, Raigan Kramer, Chelsi Possage, Spencer Prigge and Ally Sockey. All seven commits are position players, while five are ranked in the No. 100 of the 2021 class.

“Our 2021 class is extremely talented and deep,” said Deifel. “These seven new Razorbacks add a ton of power, speed, versatility and athleticism, but the thing I am most excited about is how tough and competitive this group is. They will elevate our program immediately when they get to campus next August.”

Madi Conklin

Catcher | R/R | Fort Smith, Ark. | Southside High School

A Natural State product from Fort Smith, Conklin is ranked the No. 46 overall player and No. 14 catcher in her class by Extra Inning Softball, and is a two-time all-state selection at Southside High School. Conklin has hit .517 over three high school seasons while totaling 92 hits, 93 RBI, 34 doubles, seven triples and 10 home runs. Due to COVID-19, she last competed as a sophomore and hit .539 with 48 hits, 43 RBI, 16 doubles, three homers and 40 runs scored. Playing travel ball for Tulsa Elite in 2019, she collected seven homers and 28 RBI while hitting .400. The daughter of Arch and Heather Conklin, Madi chose Arkansas because she grew up a Razorback fan and felt at home the moment she stepped on campus.

What coach Deifel is saying – “Madi is another in-state talent that we are thrilled to keep home. Madi is a big bat that will fit in with our offense nicely. She has a huge personality on the field and works well with her pitchers. Madi is an absolute worker and her drive is going to be a difference maker.”

Mallory Hardwick

Utility | L/L | Keller, Texas | Bayard Rustin High School (West Chester, Pa.)

Growing up in Keller, Texas, Hardwick comes to Arkansas from Bayard Rustin High School (West Chester, Pa.) in metro-Philadelphia where she won a district championship and was named a three-time Ches-Mont All-League selection. As a sophomore, her last full season of varsity action due to COVID-19, Hardwick hit .527, slugged .782 and reached base at a .585 clip. She plays travel ball for PA Chaos Gold, posting a .395 batting average, .471 on base percentage and .605 slugging percentage while claiming Schutt Sports Stars and Stripes Shoot Out and ASA Summer Classic championships. The daughter of Paul and Meridith Hardwick, many of Mallory’s family members attended Arkansas and she grew up a lifelong Razorback fan.

What coach Deifel is saying – “Mallory is a Razorback to her core. She has deep ties to Arkansas, and it is really exciting to see her dream come true. Mallory is a skilled defensive outfielder and a big lefty hitter. Mallory is one of the most selfless competitors and is always ready and willing to do whatever she can to help the team succeed. I can’t wait for Mallory to put on that Razorback jersey.”

Kacie Hoffmann

Utility | L/L | Elkhorn, Neb. | Elkhorn South High School

Hoffmann comes to Arkansas as one of the most decorated players in Elkhorn South High School history, setting career records in batting average (.464), home runs (33), RBI (150), runs (123) and doubles (43). As a senior in 2020, she was named to the Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska First Team and set single-season school records with a .612 batting average, 14 home runs, 50 RBI, 42 runs and 21 stolen bases. Hoffmann is ranked the No. 71 player in FloSoftball’s Hot 100 and No. 87 in Extra Inning Softball’s Elite 100. She played travel ball for the DeMarini Aces – registering 46 homers, 36 doubles and 195 RBI in her club career – and placed fifth at PGF Nationals. The daughter of Rich and Kellie Hoffmann, Kacie chose Arkansas because it felt like home.

What coach Deifel is saying – “Kacie is one of the elite left-handed hitters in the 2021 class. She has set numerous offensive records for the Aces, one of the top travel ball organizations in the country. We expect her to bring immediate power to our lineup. We can’t wait to see her put some balls on the Bogle berm.”

Raigan Kramer

Infield | L/R | Topeka, Kan. | Seaman High School

Kramer is rated the No. 28 player in the country by Extra Inning Softball and hit .400 while placing third at PGF Platinum for Select Fastpitch. Kramer was named All-City Newcomer of the Year in her only season of high school softball as a freshman, hitting .408 with 31 hits, 14 RBI, eight doubles, five triples and a homer, helping Seaman to a 21-4 record and a third-place state tournament finish. She is a three-year letter winner on the Seaman basketball team reaching the state semifinals in 2020, where the Vikings earned a four-way state title due to COVID canceling the rest of the tournament. The daughter of Jason and Jamie Kramer, Raigan, who also goes by her nickname Jimmy, chose Arkansas because of the competitive program and how welcoming the coaches and players are.

What coach Deifel is saying – “Raigan is quite possibly one of the most underrated competitors in the 2021 class. Raigan has an infectious competitive energy that spills out onto everyone around her. She can play any position on the field and will run through a wall for the team to win. Raigan is a dynamic left handed bat that we expect to compete from day one.”

Chelsi Possage

Infield | R/R | Greenwood, Ark. | Greenwood High School

Possage spent the bulk of her high school career at Muldrow High School (Okla.) before attending Greenwood High School. As a junior at Muldrow, she registered a .455 batting average with 38 runs, 29 RBI and 28 stolen bases, leading the team to the school’s first state tournament appearance. Possage was unable to take the diamond in her only year at Greenwood due to COVID-19. At Muldrow, she was also a key member of the basketball team, reaching the state championship game as a junior. Playing travel ball for Tulsa Elite with two other members of Arkansas’ 2021 class, Possage collected 33 runs, 23 RBI and 22 stolen bases while hitting .405. The daughter of Mike and Stephanie Possage, Chelsi has always been a Razorback fan and while attending an Arkansas softball camp, knew one day she would play at Bogle Park.

What coach Deifel is saying – “Chelsi is one of the most gritty and competitive athletes that I have seen. She is quick and incredibly versatile. Chelsi is just flat tough and has the skill to see time at multiple positions. She has an immense pride in the Razorbacks, and we are thrilled that she gets to live out her dream at Arkansas.”

Spencer Prigge

Infield | L/R | Phoenix, Ariz. | Horizon High School

Ranked the No. 27 player in the nation by FloSoftball, Prigge comes to Arkansas from Scottsdale’s Horizon High School where she hit over .500 in each of the last two seasons. In her last full season as a sophomore, Prigge clubbed 13 homers and hit .562, guiding Horizon to a 20-9 record and a state tournament appearance. During her sophomore season she earned region player of the year honors and is a two-time all-region first team and all-conference first team honoree. Prigge played travel ball for the AZ So Cal Choppers, hitting .406 and reaching base at a .578 clip in 2020. Spencer is the daughter of Steve and Nithia Prigge and says Arkansas is the most refreshing place to think of.

What Deifel is saying – “Spencer is a true five-tool player. She is an elite level talent that has the unique combination of lefty power and speed. Spencer is a strong, physical athlete that we loved from the first time we saw her play. We expect her to be an immediate force in the SEC.”

Ally Sockey

Infield | R/R | Greenwood, Ark. | Greenwood High School

At Greenwood, Sockey earned two all-state selections and a No. 27 national ranking by Extra Inning Softball. In 2019, she hit .456 with 26 hits, five doubles, three triples and 32 stolen bases, leading Greenwood to a state championship appearance. Sockey also helped the Huskies basketball team earn a state championship in 2020 and a second-place finish in 2018. She played travel ball alongside 2021 Razorback commits Conklin and Possage for Tulsa Elite. Ally is the daughter of Ronnie and Mindy Sockey and chose Arkansas because it felt like home and knew she belonged when she stepped on campus.

What Deifel is saying – “Ally is one of the top athletes in the state of Arkansas. She is a smooth and skilled defender that has the ability to make highlight reel plays. Ally’s athleticism will provide a spark to our program. We love that we get to keep her home in Arkansas.”

