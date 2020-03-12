De’Jon Harris Preparing for NFL Draft, Inspired by Dre Greenlaw’s Success as Rookie

FAYETTEVILLE — De’Jon Harris had a very successful career at Arkansas and is now taking his talent to the NFL.

Harris was one of 12 former Razorbacks working at Arkansas’ Pro Day in front of scouts from 22 teams on Wednesday. The five-foot-11 5/8, 234-pound Harris also was one of four former Razorbacks at the NFL Combine earlier. Harris talked about how it went for him on Wednesday.

“It was good,” Harris said. “Pretty laid back day for me though. The majority of my work came at position work. Really wasn’t that majority of bad work.”

On Wednesday, Harris recorded a 33.5-inch vertical jump, 9’2″ broad jump, 4.32 20-yard shuttle and 7.06 three-cone drill. He ran a 4.69 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and had 18 reps while benching 225 at the NFL Combine. Harris talked about what his Combine experience was like.

“I mean, it was a fun experience,” Harris said. “It was stressful at some times doing things that you’re normally not used to doing. Diet wise, it’s the most crucial time to be on the right diet plan. But overall though it was a pretty fun experience. Like I said, it was pretty stressful time.”

Harris talked about what the feedback has been like for him from the NFL teams.

“After the combine, I really turned a lot of heads,” Harris said. “There were a lot of things that scouts didn’t know I could do. I couldn’t display it throughout scheme on defense. So, practically, a majority of the scouts at the combine came in and I did my thing here today. So, overall, I think it was a pretty good process for me.”

What do you feel like you did to turn the heads?

“Just my movement,” Harris said. “Showing them that I was faster than they thought I was. I was a high-40 guy. But I ran pretty well at the combine. I got to put my movement skills on the field.”

Dre Greenlaw is a former Razorback linebacker who many didn’t know if he would make it in the NFL or not. Greenlaw went on to start for a San Francisco team that made the Super Bowl. Harris said he and others have taken notice of what Greenlaw did.

“I kind of figured,” Harris said. “It wasn’t a surprise with the success he had, especially with him being healthy at the next level. But, yeah, it motivated us just to see he come from the same place as us and he goes to the next stage and becomes an impact player. It motivates a lot of us.”

Harris is now going to work with Jameill Walker at the UA.

“I’ll probably still be here with Coach Walker and setup a plan just to work out,” Harris said. “They schedule the football.”

Harris was asked about his thoughts on Walker.

“I haven’t really met anyone, but I’ve been getting good feedback from the players,” Harris said. “The players from day one have been giving us older guys feedback. He seems like a pretty cool coach, a players coach. I’m just excited to meet the whole staff.”

He is represented by Jake Presser and Rodney Williams. Harris talked about the teams that have shown interest in him.

“I have a meeting last night with the (New York) Giants,” Harris said. “I have a workout coming up soon with the (Los Angeles) Rams, I think. I don’t have the actual schedule yet.

“I met with the (Baltimore) Ravens, the Giants, (Dallas) Cowboys, stuff like that.”

At Arkansas, Harris played in 48 games with 36 starts. He had 371 tackles, including 198 solo, 26 for loss, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three recovered fumbles, eight quarterback hurries and nine pass breakups.



