COLUMBIA, Mo. – Redshirt senior RHP Chenise Delce (20-6) tossed a two-hit, complete game shutout to guide No. 12 Arkansas to 9-0 five-inning run-rule softball victory over Missouri in Friday night’s series opener.

The Razorbacks improve to 38-14 and 14-8 in league play. Arkansas also extends its winning streak vs. Missouri to three games.

Delce was lights out, spinning 5.0 scoreless frames en route to her fifth solo shutout this season. The reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year fanned five and worked around two walks. Delce did not allow an extra-base hit.

Arkansas combined for 12 hits, led by freshman catcher Lauren Camenzind’s 3-for-3 night. Lacing a career high three hits, Camenzind matched her career high in RBI with two and accounted for two runs scored.

Fifth-year second baseman Kristina Foreman reached in all three plate appearances, tying her season highs in hits with two (2-for-2) and RBI with three. Foreman also reached via walk.

Freshman center fielder Reagan Johnson (2-for-4, one RBI) and junior first baseman Cylie Halvorson (2-for-3, two runs scored, one double) had multi-hit outings. Sophomore Raigan Kramer drove in two runs on a double and junior third baseman Hannah Gammill singled to round out the hits column.

The Hogs scored in four of five innings.

Striking first, Arkansas put up a two-spot in the first off the crack of Kristina Foreman’s bat. Foreman pounded a two-RBI single for the early lead.

Raigan Kramer added to the lead in the top of the second on her sacrifice fly to center to score Lauren Camenzind and make it 3-0.

Kristina Foreman struck again with an RBI double for a 4-0 lead in the top of the third. Lauren Camenzind sprayed an RBI single to right field to push the lead to 5-0.

After a quiet fourth, Arkansas compiled a four-run fifth to put the game in run-rule territory.

It all began when Hannah Gammill, who previously reached on a single to left, scored on a wild pitch for a 6-0 lead. Lauren Camenzind clocked another RBI single to right, stretching the advantage to 7-0.

A Reagan Johnson RBI single followed by a Raigan Kramer RBI double put the Hogs in front 9-0.

Arkansas goes for the series win at 4 p.m. CT Saturday on SEC Network+. Sunday’s series finale is set for 2 p.m. on SEC Network+.