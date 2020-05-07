Desi Sills staying busy during off-season; ready for junior campaign



There is no questioning the work ethic of Arkansas guard Desi Sills. Sills was recognized as one of the hardest working players during the off season before the 2019-2020 season by his teammates, and has continued that work ethic ever since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season.

“I’ve been working out at this place outside of Paragould and just trying to stay in shape, and trying to have a break out season for my junior campaign,” the Jonesboro, Ar, native told KAIT.

Sills has been in his hometown spending time with his family and working on his game since the team got back from the SEC Tournament.

His goal? Make a similar jump from his sophomore year to his junior year like he did in between his freshman and sophomore seasons.

During the 2019-2020 season, Sills went from averaging 16.9 minutes a game to 31.2 minutes a game, and and double his points per game average to 10.6.

“I can really take it to the rim and really score the ball. And I feel like I helped the Razorbacks day in and day out each and every game,” adds Sills, “And I give it my all. You know, and I feel like my biggest jump was finishing at the rim, over the bigs and stuff.”

Confidence is another thing Sills contributes to the improvements on the court. After getting a freshman season under his belt, the speed of the game at the Division 1 level wasn’t new anymore. That confidence also helped him quickly adjust to new head coach Eric Musselman.

“He did a lot of things different. We didn’t scrimmage as much, but we did a lot of NBA stuff. A lot of film on what we were going to work on at the next level, and I feel like everyone bought into that. Because each and every player wants to go to the next level and we were getting prepare for it.” says Sill.

Desi Sills was really starting to heat up, scoring in double digits in 5 of the Hogs last 6 games before the season came to an abrupt end at the SEC Tournament. He told KAIT he was disappointed in the way it ended, believing Arkansas could have gone on a run to get into the NCAA Tournament.

“Coach Musselman and Coach Ruta do a whole thing about the tournament and stuff. We had a great chance if we’d beaten South Carolina to get into the tournament. I have never been and the other guys have never been except Adrio Bailey, and It would’ve been a very good experience for everybody on our team because that’s a once in a lifetime thing.”

As he looks upon the 2020-2021 season, Sills loves all the Arkansas natives joining the roster.

“Everybody is playing for the home team, you know. Everybody wants to be an Arkansas Razorback, and they got the opportunity to be and to showcase their talent for their home town,” said Sills, “I feel like it’s one of a kid from Arkansas’ biggest dream putting on for your home state. So I hope we all have a good year this year coming up in do big things.”

The addition of a talented 2020 class doesn’t make Sill nervous, if anything it motives his more. He wants to be a leader, a veteran guy the newcomers can look up to. He also wants to continue to big strides in his own game.

“I’m ready to show people I can really, really play, you know. Each year I’m just trying to elevate my game and trying to get a revenge season from the year before. I always start off bad, but I always end in strong. And I wish I could just start off strong and end strong. So we’re going to see how it goes and give all glory to God and just pray to him and see how that go.”