Destiny Slocum Selected in the Second Round of the WNBA Draft

Destiny Slocum has been drafted by the Las Vegas Aces with the 14th overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft.

Slocum only spent one year on The Hill but she made an immediate impact at Arkansas.

She was second on the team in scoring and lead the Razorbacks in assists with 106, the 15th-best mark in a single season in program history. Slocum scored in double-figures in 23 of her 27 games this past season and put up 20 or more points in five of those matchups. The Oregon State transfer earned All-Conference honors in the Big 10, the Pac-12 and the SEC.

Slocum finished her college career, across three schools, with 1,800 points, 611 assists and 384 rebounds.

