De’Vion Warren Feels Wide Receivers Stepping Up To Fill Treylon Burks’ Role

FAYETTEVILLE — Super senior De’Vion Warren is one of the wide receivers being counted on to fill the role of Treylon Burks who opted out of the Outback Bowl.

Warren feels the group is coming together as they go forward without Treylon Burks.

“I think everybody can step up and take on the role of Burks,” Warren said. “Burks is an amazing player, amazing teammate, so playing without him which we’ve done a couple times before but we just have to step up and just give it our best you know, what we do just play. Play the game. The game will come to us and just play young guys older guys, it’s just about the opportunity, to take the opportunity and run with it.”

Warren caught 13 passes for 219 yards and rushed three times for 48 yards. Warren was one of the Razorbacks who seemed to get better as the season progressed and thus was playing his best ball late in the season.

“I did feel I was playing my best ball at the end of the year,” Warren said. “This comes with coming back from injury. It’s not the injury, it’s more of the confidence that you have in yourself and in your body. So, that was more of it, being able to be confident in myself.”

Since arriving at Arkansas Warren talked about where he has seen the most growth in his game from being a freshman in 2017 to now being a super senior.

“My work ethic and my patience and leadership because those have been tough times,” Warren said, “You can always get down and just want to quit, but being able to persevere, continue to go through and know that each time you go out there, it’s a chance to prove that you can do this and you’re willing to do this. So it’s just being able to stay positive and motivated and keep working through it.”

While Burks is gone Arkansas does have several wide receivers who caught passes this season in addition to Warren. Tyson Morris grabbed 21 passes for 305 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Warren Thompson caught 18 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns. True freshman Ketron Jackson had five receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown. Jaquayln Crawford had three catches for 27 yards. John David White had one pass reception for 19 yards.

Another true freshman who will get reps at the bowl is Bryce Stephens. The speedy Oklahoma City standout is someone Warren feels has gotten better and better as the season progressed.

“You know, Bryce has done a great job,” Warren said. “Bryce has done a great job of being able to take in information that we have taught him from since he got here. And now, you know, Bryce played in the LSU game, returned a big punt return, and that just shows the potential that he has. And so, now he’s just learning, working on his craft, playing in the slot, playing on the outside. Being able to have older guys such as myself, Treylon, Tyson has really helped him and gave him a confidence that he would need.”

Sam Pittman made it a point to only play Stephens in three games during the season so he could participate in the Outback Bowl and retain his redshirt year.

“Yeah, he has,” Warren said. “That’s the thing, he’s been able to take it up a notch and know, ‘Ok, I get a chance to go out here and show the world what I am capable of,’ and he has earned it, owned it and did his best.”

If Warren is asked to fill multiple roles in the game against Penn State that is fine with him.

“Oh, I’m more than ready,” Warren said. “But it’s not just me, it’s the group. We all have to be ready to handle the role that we’re going to be in this game.”

Some have always insisted the team that is most motivated wins the majority of the bowl games. Warren feels the Hogs are ready for this game.

“When it comes to motivation, we’re always motivated,” Warren said. “We’re always motivated to go out there and win. Even though it’s a bowl game, some teams take it lightly, we don’t take any game light, so for us it’s another game that we have to go out there and earn respect. In college football, people do no respect Arkansas, so for us, it’s motivation that we have a big chance to be on a big stage and continue to play the game we’ve played all year.”

Arkansas has gone 4-8, 2-10, 2-10 and 3-7 in Warren’s four previous years in Fayetteville. What does the 8-4 and trip to Outback Bowl mean to you?

“We have had ups and downs as a team, but being able to have the success we have is just, it’s been amazing,” Warren said. “It’s been amazing from a coaches point, it’s been amazing from a players point being able to experience Arkansas being able to win and have respect in this league and college football, It’s been great. I’m happy that I’ve been here to help with the rebuild being part of it. It’s just been a good thing for me.”

Warren and Hogs will take on Penn State on New Year’s Day at 11 a.m. (CT) and televised on ESPN2.