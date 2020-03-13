Devwah Whaley Hoping to Get Shot at NFL

FAYETTEVILLE — Running back Devwah Whaley created excitement among Razorback fans when he announced for Arkansas during the Under Armour All-America game and just prior to Arkansas’ kickoff against Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl.

Whaley, 5-11, 212, was a consensus four-star recruit coming out of Beaumont (Texas) Central. Now, following four years with the Hogs, he’s hoping to create some excitement with an NFL team. He was one of 12 former Razorbacks working at Arkansas’ Pro Day on Wednesday. Whaley talked about how he felt Wednesday went for him.

“I feel like it went pretty well,” Whaley said. “I still got some work to do, obviously. But, all in all I think it went pretty well.”

Whaley also talked about his work leading up to Wednesday.

“It’s been a great experience just day in and day out putting in all the work and just getting ready for this day,” Whaley said.

Whaley ran a 4.62 in the 40-yard dash, ran a 4.37 in the 20-yard shuttle, 14 reps on the bench press at 225 pounds, 30-inch vertical jump, 7.09 in the three-cone drill and 9’8″ in the broad jump. Whaley also talked about the feedback he’s getting from NFL teams.

“Some of them just saying they’re going to give me a call later, reach out,” Whaley said. “I mean, I don’t know what’s going to happen after this, but like I said, phone calls and just see where it goes from there.”

Whaley prepared for the Arkansas Pro Day while in Dallas.

“I’ve been in Dallas working out,” Whaley said. “I started at the end of December. I was at a little spot called Pursuit Performance. Just a little facility in Dallas.”

At Arkansas, Whaley’s freshmen season was very promising. He rushed 110 times for 602 yards and three touchdowns while catching six passes for 139 yards. He followed up that in 2017 with 127 carries for 509 yards and seven touchdowns while grabbing eight passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. He talked about his time at Arkansas.

“Man, it was a wild experience,” Whaley said. “I can say that. A lot of ups and downs, a lot of adversity, a lot of things that were out of my control, so all I can do is keep one foot moving forward and just keep pushing.”

He also talked about his favorite memory or game while with the Razorbacks.

“My freshman year against Mississippi State,” Whaley said. “That was my first game rushing for 100 yards on an SEC team. Me and Rawleigh (Williams) both had 100 yards in that game, so that was a pretty special game.”

He hopes to have something in common with Williams following his football career.

“Yeah, it’s pretty interesting because maybe in the future I plan on doing the same thing, becoming a sports agent,” Whaley said.

At Arkansas, Whaley played in 44 games with 15 starts. He rushed 388 times for 1,807 yards and 16 touchdowns while catching 38 passes for 423 yards and a touchdown.



