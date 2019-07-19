Devwah Whaley Wants to Stay Healthy, Win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Senior running back Devwah Whaley was highly recruited out of Beaumont (Texas) Central in the Class of 2016.

Whaley announced for Arkansas over Texas, Georgia and others on the same day the Razorbacks defeated Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl. He was preparing to play in the Under Armour All-America game that morning.

He’s coming off a junior season that saw him limited to seven games due to injuries. He still was second on the team with 368 yards rushing on 82 carries while scoring two touchdowns. He also added eight receptions for 87 yards.

Whaley was one of three seniors representing the Razorbacks at the SEC Media Days this week. He talked about two things he wants this fall.

“I haven’t really had a full healthy season since freshman year,” Whaley said. “That’s pretty much my main goal is to stay healthy this season and to win.”

As a freshman in 2016, Whaley rushed 110 times for 602 yards and three touchdowns while catching six passes for 139 yards. He played in all 13 games that season.

In 2017, he played in 12 games rushing 127 times for 559 yards and seven touchdowns. He caught eight passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

As a senior, Whaley will be one of the players that Chad Morris looks to as a leader.

“Having to step up into a leadership role pretty early has been pretty good,” Whaley said. “Like I said, lead the guys in the right path. But it has been a challenge trying to be more vocal and lead by example, on and off the field.”

There will be several young players on the team. Whaley and the other seniors want to make sure this team has success on the field following a 2-10 season in 2018.

“A lot of those young guys came in early,” Whaley said of the freshmen. “A lot of them are going to help us out this fall. The only thing is us older guys have to continue to guide them and lead them to the right path so they can continue to do the same thing when we leave.”

Whaley and junior Rakeem Boyd have been named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List.

Arkansas opens the season on Saturday, Aug. 31, against Portland State at 3 p.m. in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Hogs will report on Aug. 1 and practice begins on Aug. 2.