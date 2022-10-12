Jace Bohrofen’s lumber may have arrived late to Baum-Walker Stadium on Wednesday night, but it announced itself very loudly when it did.

Bohrofen, 0 for 3 before coming to the dish in the bottom of the seventh, hit a majestic three-run homer to cap a five-run frame.

It was the big blast on a night when Arkansas rallied from a 2-0 deficit to down the Texas Rangers Instructional League team 10-2 in the first of two exhibition games between the two teams.

“He (Bohrofen) chopped a couple of balls into the ground, had a couple of soft outs and he hit that ball – I think it was 107 (mph) off the bat,” Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said. “I don’t know har far it went, but it went a long way. It went far enough to give us three more runs and kind of finish off the game for us.”

The two teams will play again Thursday at 4 p.m. in a game scheduled for seven innings.

Kendall Diggs and Hudson Polk both hit solo homers while Diggs and Peyton Stovall had three hits each as the Razorbacks outhit their foe 10-4.

“You could see the bats coming and we finally out together a couple of good innings,” Van Horn said.

The Rangers jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first via two unearned runs off Arkansas starting pitcher Jackson Wiggins, who went the first two innings while fanning four.

“You saw him drop his breaking balls in there and they look polished,” Van Horn said. “It’s not like he’s just flipping it up there and changing his arm action. He’s getting there, and that’s one reason we wanted to give him a start tonight. He’s pitched well this fall.”

Lead off batter Tony Pollard reached second on a pop fly error and came home on Josh Hatcher’s home run over the center field fence for the Rangers, who lost 8-1 at Oklahoma State on Monday and 8-3 at Oklahoma on Tuesday.

“It just seemed like there were some super nervous people on the field tonight early,” Van Horn said. “The freshman first baseman (Jayson Jones) got spooked on a pop up, a third baseman (Caleb Cali) who has been around awhile, and the wind was still blowing at the time and a little bit tougher sky, didn’t catch the ball and hasn’t done that all fall).”

Wiggins was followed to the mound by Hunter Holland and Cody Adcock for two innings each and then Jake Faherty, Zach Morris and Gage Wood all threw an inning each as the group combined for 8 scoreless innings.

Arkansas struck out 15 Rangers on Wednesday night.

“I thought our pitching was outstanding,” Van Horn said. “They just kept throwing strikes. The minor-league team, they just laid off a lot of borderline pitches and they worked the count, but our pitchers did a great job and we just kept bringing guys in.”

Van Horn had several of his pitchers throwing 95 miles per hour or higher.

“Unfortunately the radar gun (on the scoreboard) is horrible and I talk about it all the time,” Van Horn said. “We had our stuff on in the dugout and it was 95, 97, 98 from the first three or four guys. It was just good to see.”

Knowing no hurler was going more than two innings on the night led to the increased velocity and five walks.

“When you’re playing a game like this and you’re a pitcher, and you’re only going to go one inning, or maybe 30 pitches, you’re going to let it fly a little bit more,” Van Horn said. “Probably the command is not going to be as good as normal, but I thought they did a tremendous job.”

Polk’s third-inning homer cut the deficit in half and then Diggs launched his round tripper in the fourth to deadlock the contest.

Stovall’s two-out RBI single in fifth plated John Bolton with the go-ahead run.

It stayed that way until the Razorbacks sent seven batters to the dish in the seventh against 17-year-old Rangers pitching prospect Jordy Arias.

Tavian Josenbeger walked and Caleb Cali singled before Stovall ground into a fielder’s choice.

Jared Wegner’s infield singled scored Josenberger and then Diggs and Ben McLaughlin walked before Bohroen cleared the bases with his blast.

Polk doubled and came home on Bolton’s sacrifice fly and Stovall added another RBI single in the eighth to cap the scoring.

