Diamond Hog Season Rewind with Zeb Vermillion

Fayetteville, AR-

Nearly seven weeks after the final game of the season, Tera Talmadge talked with Zeb Vermillion starting with his training routine with in-person activities suspended due to COVID-19.

“Blaine Kinsley, our strength and conditioning coach, sends us out weekly workouts and then Coach Hobbs sends out notes for throwing programs for guys in different situations. For me, I can’t go out anywhere because I am in Kansas City, so I have some weights here that I use at home, or I’ll go to my high school and throw into a net, but that is about all I can do,” Vermillion said.

Tera Talmadge: “Let’s take a look back at your last outing against South Alabama…it was a pretty dominant outing and I remember specifically you came off the mound, and you were like “yeah,” so walk me through that, what was that like for you?

“Well, it was kind of shocking because before that series I talked to coach Hobbs about maybe extending my outings because previously I had thrown like an inning or 1 1/3 innings. He was like, you will get the opportunity, so I didn’t know it was going to be that weekend, but when I got the call in the 7th inning, I knew my mindset was to finish the game. I was trying to be effective with all my pitches. I wasn’t necessarily trying to strike everyone out, but that is what happened,” Vermillion notes.

The junior right-hander entered the game with the scored tied at three going on to strike out six, allowing no runs on one hit. Zeb earned the win after Heston Kjerstad’s 2-run walk-off blast in the 9th gave the Hogs a 5-3 victory in the decisive game three of the series.

The Hogs went on to beat Grand Canyon 6-1 and 10-9 in a series played March 10th and 11th to close the year 11-5 as the season ended due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Tera Talmadge: I know it is frustrating that the season ended like it did, but does it help at all that you went out on such a high note like that?

“In a way I guess it’s definitely a confidence booster. I mean, it’s definitely going to help going into next year, whether that is college or pro ball,” Vermillion notes.

Zeb will wait to see what unfolds in the MLB Draft. This past season, he threw 7 1/3 innings in five appearances, allowing four hits, no walks, no runs, striking out twelve.