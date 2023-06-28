BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas baseball program continued its talent acquisition on Wednesday with the addition of former Indiana relief pitcher Craig Yoho (6-3, 225), who was recently named a Freshman All-American.

Yoho is coming off a 2023 season in which he went 4-1 with a 3.41 ERA and a save in 18 appearances for Indiana while pitching 37 innings and striking out 63 batters – 46 percent of the batters he faced.

The native of Fishers, Indiana, fanned five or more in six of his relief stints and did not issue a walk in his last six outings.

He becomes Arkansas sixth transfer portal addition along with Texas Tech catcher Hudson White, Tarleton State first baseman/outfielder Jack Wagner, Missouri outfielder Ty Wilmsmeyer, Sacramento State shortstop Wehiwa Aloy and Kansas left handed relief pitcher Stone Hewlett.

Aloy joins Yoho as Freshman All-Americans this season while White was named one in 2022.

Yoho, a soon to be 24-year-old, got a medical redshirt as a freshman at Houston in 2019 and then after covid he missed the 2021 and 2022 seasons due to elbow and knee injuries.

He allowed 33 hits, walked 19 and hit 12 while holding hitters to a .232 average this past season.

He was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on June 7 since this was his first full college season.

Soho started his career at Houston as an outfielder and designated hitter while appearing in eight games before getting a medical redshirt.

The elbow surgery forced him to miss his second year at Houston and a knee injury cost his first season at Indiana.

Prior to this past season, his last game was as a pinch-hitter for Houston in a game at Arizona on March 20, 2020, which was a gap of 1,082 days.

Yoho married the former Sydni Dusek on July 2, 2022 in Dripping Springs, Texas and is a sport marketing & management major.