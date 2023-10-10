FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas’ annual Fall World Series is set for Oct. 16-19 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks will split into two teams – Cardinal and Gray – to conclude the 2023 fall baseball season with a best-of-three series, featuring seven-inning intrasquad scrimmages between the two sides.

First pitch in game one of the Fall World Series is set for noon Monday, Oct. 16, and game two gets underway at noon Tuesday, Oct. 17. If necessary, game three of the Fall World Series will be played on Thursday, Oct. 19, at a time to be determined.

All games of the Fall World Series are free for fans to attend. Parking is also free.

2023 Fall World Series Schedule

Monday, Oct. 16

Game 1 – Noon

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Game 2 – Noon

Thursday, Oct. 19 (if necessary)

Game 3 – TBD

Photo by John D. James