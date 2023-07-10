BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas pitcher Hunter Hollan and center fielder Tavian Josenbegere didn’t have to wait long on day two of the Major League Baseball Draft to hear their names called.

Hollan was taken by Cincinnati in the third round, the 74th pick overall and the fifth pick on Monday.

Baltimore picked Josenberger with the 100th overall pick of the event, the next to last selection of the third round.

The slot value for Hollan’s pick is just over $975,000 while Josensberger’s spot is $671, 800.

Hollan finished 8-2 with a save and a 4.13 ERA in his only season with the Razorbacks after transferring from San Jacinto Community College.

He fanned 74 and walked 29 in 80 2/3 innings on the mound.

It is the second time that Hollan has been drafted, having been taken out of high school by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 15th round (the 447th overall selection) of the 2021 draft.

Hollan was 10-3 with a 3.08 ERA as a freshman at San Jacinto and was 9-3 and had a 3.59 ERA as a sophomore.

He did so while working with San Jacinto pitching coach and former 12-year Major League Baseball hurler Woody Williams.

Kansas transfer Josenberger hit .286 this season for the Razorbacks with 10 home runs, 33 RBIs and a team-leading 13 steals in 16 attempts.

Josenberger started 52 games at second base as a sophomore at Kansas while hitting .276 with two homers, 23 RBIs and 11 steals before transitioning to the outfield upon his arrival in Fayetteville.

He started 51 of the 52 games that he played for the Jayhawks as a freshman with a .316 average, a homer and 31 RBIs and had a school-record 24 game hitting streak.

The pair join Razorback pitcher Jackson Wiggins as Arkansas players taken so far with the Chicago Cubs selecting him in the second round with the 68th pick.

Four Arkansas signees were taken Sunday on day one of the draft in Trinity (Fla.) Mitchell third baseman Aidan Miller (27th by Philadelphia), Houston area outfielder Kendall George (36th by the Los Angeles Dodgers), St. Louis shortstop Nazaan Zanetello (50th by Boston) and Colorado shortstop Walker Martin (52nd by San Francisco).

Photo by John D. James