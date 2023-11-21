FAYETTEVILLE – Head coach Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks announced today their 2024 signing class, inking 17 high school standouts and two junior college products to National Letters of Intent.

Arkansas’ 2024 signing class is No. 18 in Perfect Game’s recruiting rankings, the ninth consecutive year that Van Horn, assisted by Nate Thompson, Matt Hobbs and Bobby Wernes, has brought in a top-20 class in Perfect Game’s rankings.

“Congratulations to this year’s signing class,” Van Horn said. “Coach Thompson, Coach Hobbs and Coach Wernes worked around the clock to identify guys who fit our program, desire to get better, want to develop and love to work extremely hard. We believe the future is bright for this group, and we’re excited to get them here to Baum-Walker Stadium.”

Arkansas’ 19-man signing class features 10 pitchers, including eight right-handers and two left-handers, as well as nine position players, including four outfielders, three infielders and a pair of catchers.

This year’s group of Razorback signees hail from two countries – United States (18) and Australia (1) – and represent eight different states – Arkansas (7), California (2), Georgia (1), Kansas (1), Missouri (1), Nebraska (1), Oklahoma (2) and Texas (3).

“We’re excited to welcome each new member of the 2024 signing class to the Razorback family,” Thompson, Arkansas’ recruiting coordinator, said. “As a staff, we’re thrilled about these young men choosing to make Baum-Walker Stadium their home. Filled with upside, this is a group of performers that’s hungry to make an impact upon arrival in Fayetteville.

“They’re hardworking and talented competitors who are passionate about Arkansas and will strive to build upon the foundation of success in the program. We can’t wait to see them in the Cardinal and White next fall!”

2024 Signees

Tag Andrews

RHP | 6-0 | 185 | R-R | Maumelle, Ark. | Maumelle HS

Attends Maumelle High School in Maumelle, Ark., playing for head coach Chris Foor … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 345 overall prospect and the No. 105 right-handed pitcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 3 overall prospect and the No. 2 right-handed pitcher in Arkansas by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 3 overall prospect and the No. 2 right-handed pitcher in Arkansas … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast All-Region First Team … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast All-Region First Team … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast Region Honorable Mention.

Zane Becker

C | 6-0 | 185 | R-R | Flower Mound, Texas | Flower Mound HS

Attends Flower Mound High School in Flower Mound, Texas, playing for head coach Danny Wallace … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 386 overall prospect and the No. 41 catcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 34 overall prospect and the No. 4 catcher in Texas by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 197 overall prospect and the No. 19 catcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 22 overall prospect and the No. 3 catcher in Texas by Prep Baseball Report … 2023 Area Code Games participant … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Texas All-Region First Team.

Kel Busby

RHP | 6-2 | 215 | L-R | Little Rock, Ark. | Pulaski Academy

Attends Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Ark., playing for head coach Billy Adams … Also plays football for the Bruins … Ranked by Perfect Game as a top-500 overall prospect and the No. 245 right-handed pitcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 8 overall prospect and the No. 5 right-handed pitcher in Arkansas by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 433 overall prospect and the No. 143 right-handed pitcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 5 right-handed pitcher in Arkansas by Prep Baseball Report … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast Region Honorable Mention … 2022 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast Region Honorable Mention.

Brenton Clark

OF | 6-0 | 190 | L-R | Texarkana, Texas | Pleasant Grove HS

Attends Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana, Texas, playing for head coach Riley Fincher … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 344 overall prospect and the No. 64 outfielder in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 28 overall prospect and the No. 5 outfielder in Texas by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 61 overall prospect and the No. 10 outfielder in Texas … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Texas All-Region First Team … 2022 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Texas All-Region Second Team.

Eli Crecelius

RHP | 6-2 | 225 | R-R | Jonesboro, Ark. | Valley View HS

Attends Valley View High School in Jonesboro, Ark., playing for head coach Josh Allison … Ranked by Perfect Game as a top-500 overall prospect and the No. 167 right-handed pitcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 5 overall prospect and the No. 3 right-handed pitcher in Arkansas by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 5 overall prospect and the No. 3 right-handed pitcher in Arkansas … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast Region Honorable Mention … 2022 Prep Baseball Report Future Games participant.

Lance Davis

RHP | 6-4 | 205 | R-R | Jonesboro, Ark. | Valley View HS

Attends Valley View High School in Jonesboro, Ark., playing for head coach Josh Allison … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 143 overall prospect and the No. 43 right-handed pitcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 2 overall prospect and the No. 1 right-handed pitcher in Arkansas by Perfect Game … Ranked the No. 190 overall prospect and the No. 53 overall prospect in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 2 overall prospect and the No. 1 right-handed pitcher in Arkansas by Prep Baseball Report … 2023 Area Code Games participant … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast All-Region Second Team … 2022 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast Region Honorable Mention.

Steele Eaves

RHP | 6-0 | 215 | R-R | Lonoke, Ark. | Lonoke HS

Attends Lonoke High School in Lonoke, Ark., playing for head coach Bryan Eagle … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report the No. 4 overall prospect and the No. 1 catcher in Arkansas … Two-way player for Jackrabbits, finishing his junior season in 2023 with a 13-0 record and 133 strikeouts in 76.2 innings while also hitting .351 six home runs and 37 RBI … Named the MVP of the state championship game, helping Lonoke win its first baseball state title since 1969 … Also named to the MaxPreps Small Town All-America First Team.

Jackson Farrell

LHP | 6-3 | 210 | L-L | Jenks, Okla. | Owasso HS

Attends Owasso High School in Owasso, Okla., playing for head coach Larry Turner … Ranked by Perfect Game as a top-500 overall prospect and the No. 70 left-handed pitcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 13 overall prospect and the No. 5 left-handed pitcher in Oklahoma by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 342 overall prospect and the No. 38 left-handed pitcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 5 overall prospect and the No. 2 left-handed pitcher in Oklahoma by Prep Baseball Report … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – West All-Region Second Team … 2022 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – West Region Honorable Mention.

Ross Felder

RHP | 6-3 | 190 | R-R | Springdale, Ark. | Har-Ber HS

Attends Har-Ber High School in Springdale, Ark., playing for head coach Dustin Helmkamp … Ranked by Perfect Game as a top-500 overall prospect and the No. 287 right-handed pitcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 9 overall prospect and the No. 6 right-handed pitcher in Arkansas by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 474 overall prospect and the No. 158 right-handed pitcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 6 overall prospect and the No. 4 right-handed pitcher in Arkansas by Prep Baseball Report … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast All-Region Second Team … 2022 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast All-Region Second Team … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast Region Honorable Mention … As a junior in 2023, posted a 10-0 record in 12 starts with a 0.61 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings … Also led Har-Ber with a .377 batting average, 12 doubles, a home run and 26 RBI … Named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Player of the Year for 2023.

Gabe Fraser

INF | 6-2 | 185 | L-R | Westminster, Calif. | Orange Lutheran HS

Attends Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, Calif., playing for head coach Eric Borba … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 224 overall prospect and the No. 48 shortstop in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 36 overall prospect and the No. 6 shortstop in California by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 359 overall prospect and the No. 63 shortstop in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 57 overall prospect and the No. 11 shortstop in California by Prep Baseball Report … 2023 Area Code Games participant … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – California All-Region First Team.

Cole Gibler

LHP | 6-2 | 210 | L-L | Blue Springs, Mo. | Blue Springs HS

Attends Blue Springs High School in Blue Springs, Mo., playing for head coach Tim McElligott … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 265 overall prospect and the No. 29 left-handed pitcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 4 overall prospect and the No. 1 left-handed pitcher in Missouri by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 103 overall prospect and the No. 13 left-handed pitcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 3 overall prospect and the No. 1 left-handed pitcher in Missouri by Prep Baseball Report … 2023 Area Code Games participant … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Central All-Region Second Team … 2022 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Central Region Honorable Mention … 2021 Prep Baseball Report Future Games participant … As a junior in 2023, named to the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State First Team.

Brent Iredale

INF | 6-1 | 190 | R-R | Sydney, Australia | The Hills Sports HS / New Mexico JC

Native of Sydney, Australia … Attends New Mexico Junior College in Hobbs, N.M., playing for head coach Mike Robbins … Previously attended The Hills Sports High School in Sydney, Australia … Named the 2023 Western Junior College Athletic Conference MVP after slashing .411/.508/.807 with 64 runs scored, 19 doubles, four triples, 17 homers, 67 RBI and 16 stolen bases over 55 games as a freshman … Also earned all-conference and all-Region V honors.

Sam Lee

OF | 5-11 | 175 | R-R | Montgomery, Texas | Lake Creek HS

Attends Lake Creek High School in Montgomery, Texas, playing for head coach Jeremy Schramm … Ranked by Perfect Game as a top-500 overall prospect and the No. 107 outfielder in Texas … Rated the No. 62 overall prospect and the No. 12 outfielder in Texas by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 69 overall prospect and the No. 12 outfielder in Texas … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Texas All-Region Second Team … 2022 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Texas All-Region Second Team.

Tyson Lewis

INF | 6-2 | 195 | L-R | Yutan, Neb. | Millard West HS

Attends Millard West High School in Omaha, Neb., playing for head coach Steve Frey … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 127 overall prospect and the No. 35 shortstop in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 2 overall prospect and the No. 1 shortstop in Nebraska by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 38 overall prospect and the No. 10 shortstop in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 2 overall prospect and the No. 1 shortstop in Nebraska by Prep Baseball Report … 2023 Area Code Games participant … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Central All-Region Second Team … 2022 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Central All-Region Second Team.

Eli Lovich

OF | 6-4 | 185 | L-L | Overland Park, Kan. | Blue Valley West HS

Attends Blue Valley West High School in Overland Park, Kan., playing for head coach Joe Allison … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 438 overall prospect and the No. 73 outfielder in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 3 overall prospect and the No. 1 outfielder in Kansas by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 355 overall prospect and the No. 59 outfielder in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 4 overall prospect and the No. 2 outfielder in Kansas by Prep Baseball Report … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Central All-Region Second Team … 2022 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Central Region Honorable Mention … 2022 Prep Baseball Report Future Games participant … Younger brother of current Razorback outfielder Ross Lovich … As a junior in 2023, hit .350 with a 1.000 OPS over 25 games and racked up 14 runs scored, three doubles, four triples, one home run, 14 RBI and seven stolen bases … On the mound, posted a 3-0 record over nine appearances, including five starts, and finished with a 1.48 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 36 strikeouts.

Wade Mountz

RHP | 6-7 | 230 | R-R | Morgan Hill, Calif. | Bellarmine College Preparatory

Attends Bellarmine College Prep in San Jose, Calif., playing for Nate Sutton … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 303 overall prospect and the No. 92 right-handed pitcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 52 overall prospect and the No. 19 right-handed pitcher in California by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 92 overall prospect and the No. 27 right-handed pitcher in California … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – California All-Region First Team … 2022 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – California Region Honorable Mention … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – California Region Honorable Mention … As a junior in 2023, named to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State First Team.

Justin Thomas

OF | 6-0 | 190 | R-R | Glennville, Ga. |Benedictine Military School / Georgia / Florida SouthWestern State College

Attends Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers, Fla., playing for head coach Zac Cole … Previously attended Georgia … As a freshman in 2023, played in 25 games with eight starts (four in center, four in right) … Hit .193 (3-for-29) with one double, one home run and five RBI for the Bulldogs … 3-for-4 in stolen bases … Fielded a perfect 1.000 with 22 putouts and one assist in 23 total chances … Prior to Georgia, attended Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Ga., playing for head coach Kevin Farmer … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 301 overall prospect and the No. 55 outfielder in the class of 2022 … Rated the No. 29 overall prospect and the No. 8 outfielder in Georgia by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 204 overall prospect and the No. 39 outfielder in the class of 2022 … Rated the No. 20 overall prospect and the No. 4 outfielder in Georgia by Prep Baseball Report … 2022 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – Southeast All-Region First Team … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast All-Region First Team … 2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast Region Honorable Mention … 2020 Prep Baseball Report Future Games MVP … As a senior in 2022, named the Savannah Morning Player of the Year after hitting .517 with a school-record 17 home runs and 55 RBI … In his four-year career, finished with 29 home runs and 110 RBI while also stealing 44 bases.

Carson Wiggins

RHP | 6-5 | 210 | S-R | Roland, Okla. | Roland HS

Attends Roland High School in Roland, Okla. … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 35 overall prospect and the No. 10 right-handed pitcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 1 overall prospect and the No. 1 right-handed pitcher in Oklahoma by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 48 overall prospect and the No. 4 right-handed pitcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 2 overall prospect and the No. 1 right-handed pitcher in Oklahoma by Prep Baseball Report … Ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 17 high school draft prospect … 2023 Major League Baseball-USA Baseball High School All-American Game participant … 2023 Perfect Game All-American Classic participant … 2023 Baseball Factory All-American Game participant … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – West All-Region First Team … 2022 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – West All-Region Second Team … Brother of former Razorback pitcher and Chicago Cubs draftee Jaxon Wiggins.

Carson Willis

C | 5-11 | 195 | R-R | Rogers, Ark. | P27 Academy

Attends P27 Academy in Lexington, S.C., playing for head coach Corey Warner … Previously attended Bentonville West High School in Centerton, Ark. … Originally from Rogers, Ark. … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 412 overall prospect and the No. 45 catcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 6 overall prospect and the No. 3 catcher in South Carolina by Perfect Game.

