BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas may have lost former Razorback left hander Hunter Hollan and Indiana transfer southpaw Craig Yoho to the Major League Draft, but added a big-time lefty transfer on Wednesday night.

Former Texas Tech starting pitcher Mason Molina (6-2, 215), who entered the NCAA transfer portal on July 5, announced Wednesday via Twitter and Instagram that he had committed to Arkansas.

Molina went 6-2 with a 3.57 ERA with 108 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings as a sophomore ace last season while starting all 16 games he appeared in for Texas Tech.

He will be reunited in Fayetteville with his former Texas Tech catcher in Hudson White, who announced his transfer to Arkansas earlier this summer.

This development means Arkansas will have three pitchers in D1 Baseball’s 2024 top 150 MLB draft prospects with Hagen Smith (6th), Brady Tygart (26) and Molina (112) in the rankings.

That same list has Razorback second baseman Peyton Stovall as its 13th best prospect for next summer’s draft.

Molina held opposing hitters to a .207 batting average while having double digit strikeouts on four occasions with a high of 13 against Kansas and also having three more game in which he whiffed at least seven.

That earned him second-team All Big 12 recognition with his final game being a six-inning, 10-strikeout, two-run start in Texas Tech’s 3-2 win over UConn in the NCAA Tournament.

Molina also took a no-hitter into the six inning in his previous start while allowing one run in his team’s 6-2 win over West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament.

A prep star at Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Trabuco Hills, Molina was named to the All Big 12 Freshman squad after starting nine games and appearing in 20 in his first season in Lubbock.

He was one of 56 college stars – along with Smith – that participated in the 2023 USA Baseball Collegiate National Training Camp on June 25-28 in Cary, N.C.

Molina and White are two of the seven transfer portal additions for Arkansas along with Missouri outfielders Ty Wilmsmeyer and Ross Lovich, Sacramento State shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, Tarelton State first baseman Jack Wagner and Kansas left handed relief pitcher Stone Hewlett.

Photo courtesy of Mason Molina