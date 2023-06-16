Arkansas’ baseball program landed its second and third additions from the transfer portal this week when Tarleton State first baseman Jack Wagner and Missouri center fielder Ty Wilmsmeyer both announced they will play for the Razorbacks next season.

Wagner, a former Kansas teammate of current Razorback Tavain Josenberger, Wagner hit .337 while slugging 15 home runs, driving in 56 runs and stealing 7 bases for Tarleton this season

“I want to thank everyone at Tarleton Baseball for an amazing year,” Wagner tweeted. “The memories and friendships made will last a lifetime.

“With that being said I have committed to the University of Arkansas, I cannot thank the coaching staff at Arkansas enough for this opportunity. All glory to God!!”

Wilmsmeyer .311 batting average tied for led for Missouri and he also had 7 home runs, 10 doubles, a triple, 25 RBIs and 60 hits in 54 games.

He also pitched four times, covering 7 2/3 innings with a 3.52 ERA.

The former Springfield (Mo.) Glendale prep standout had a .980 fielding percentage with three errors.

“Yes, I have committed to Arkansas,” Wilmsmeyer confirmed via text.

Wagner and Wilmsmeyer joined Texas Tech starting catcher Hudson White as Arkansas portal additions this week.