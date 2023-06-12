BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

On a day when Arkansas’ baseball program lost infielder Harold Coll to the transfer portal, it reportedly gained one of the Big 12’s best catchers from it and there are at least two other possible additions expected to visit Fayetteville this week.

Texas Tech catcher Hudson White, a former Freshman All-American and Big 12 Freshman of the Year, has pledged to become a Razorback per Joe Doyle of FutureStarsSeries.com.

White, who has started at catcher the past season season for the Red Raiders, is coming off a 2023 season in which he hit .296, with 11 home runs and 49 RBIs while starting 58 of his team’s 61 games.

He had 31 walks and 31 strikeouts in his sophomore campaign.

He hit .260 as a freshman with 6 round-trippers and 40 RBIs while starting 44 and playing in 49 contests.

Former Kansas and current Tarleton State first baseman Jack Wagner is set to arrive in Arkansas on Tuesday while one-time Coastal Carolina and current Miami (Ohio) shortstop Cooper Weiss is slated to arrive for his official visit on Thursday.

Weiss would be an option to step in for starting shortstop John Bolton as backup shortstop/second baseman Harold Coll has decided to transfer.

Wagner (6-0, 205), a former Kansas teammate of Arkansas center fielder Tavian Josenberger, is coming off a 2023 season in which he hit. 337 with 15 home runs, 56 RBIs and 7 stolen bases at Miami.

The former Wichita (Kan.) Maize prep standout, was a right fielder at Kansas from 2019-2022, but missed of all of the 2022 season due to injury.

Weiss started his career at Coastal Carolina before transferring to Miami, where he was the Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year this season.

He also shined at the plate with 12 home runs, 46 RBIs and 17 steals.

Coll played in 32 games for Arkansas, getting 10 of his 19 starts at shortstop and also seeing time at second base and third base.

He hit .232 (19 of 82) with 4 home runs and 22 RBIs.

Coll joins Isaac Webb as Razorbacks who have entered the transfer portal.

