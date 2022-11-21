FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas baseball program continued it acquisition of top in-state baseball talent on Monday night when it landed the pledge 2025 right-handed pitcher Grant Wren (6-3, 170) of Melbourne.

Wren, ranked as the 61st-best sophomore nationally by Perfect Game, chose the Razorbacks over defending national champion Ole Miss, LSU, Oklahoma State, Texas, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, and Miami among others.

“I would like to say that it was being a Razorback and being a kid from Arkansas that wants to go to Arkansas, but I could have seen myself at every one of those colleges and I respect every one of those coaches at each college,” Wren said.

“But really what it came down to was the amount of time invested in me. I couldn’t get over the conversations that we had about my development in the future and where I wanted to be. We were on the same page with that.”

Arkansa Sticks head coach Chase Brewster believes the Razorbacks are getting a fantastic player in Wren, who is also the quarterback on his school’s 12-0 football team.

“Grant is one of the top ranked players in 2025, and really that was off of one event,” Brewster said. “His coming out party was this September at the Perfect Games WWBA Underclassman event in Fort Myers, FL.

“He hit 93 mph and gave up 1 hit against one of the best teams in the tournament. After that he had his choice of any school in the country.”

Wren had worked hard to overcome tendinitis in grown plates per Brewster.

“Him and his pitching coach, Cory Lambert, have worked so hard to get him back healthy and he’s at a level that not many have seen at that age,” Brewster said. “It truly is impressive. He is such a talented player.”

Arkansas has now added a bevy of talent in-state pledges in its 2025 class with Razorback pitching coach Matt Hobbs and head coach Dave Van Horn landing a fantastic group.

“You have to give Matt Hobbs and Coach Van Horn all the credit in the world because at one point Grant was a lock to LSU or Ole Miss, and in the end the good guys won out,” Brewster said. I’m excited for him to stay in state and be a Hog.”

Arkansas also has sopmpre pitching commits from Batesville’s Mark Brissey, Fayetteville’s Jason Delamar, Fort Smith Northside’s McLane Moody, Rosebud’s Russ Martin and Maumelle’s Peyton Lee.

“The Razorback 2025 pitching staff is so loaded with Wren, Brissey, Delamar, Moody, Martin, and Lee,” Brewster said. “Even though they are in state guys they could have went anywhere they wanted so it’s so impressive to see them all on one pitching staff, and all be home grown.”

Wren noted he has friends committed to Arkansas and Ole Miss.

“Yes and no,” Wren said of that factoring into his decision to commit to Arkansas. “Half of my AAU team is committed to Ole Miss so I had friends at other options, too. I really like my friends at Arkansas and I will play with them throughout the rest of my travel ball career with the Arkansas Sticks.

“I have grown up with Mark especially. He is one of my really good friends throughout this whole process and we have been playing baseball since we were tiny.”

