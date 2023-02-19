BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON



A former Blue Jay looked really good in Razorback Red, White or Cream for Arkansas at Globe Life Field this weekend.

Creighton transfer Jared Wegner continued his hot start with a two-run homer and a three-run triple to spark the No. 8 Razorbacks to a 18-1 run-rule win over No. 9 Oklahoma State on Sunday at the College Baseball Stadium.

That was plenty of runs in support of Arkansas starter Hunter Hollan (1-0), who allowed one run on three hits, walked a pair and fanned five in four innings of work.

He was followed to the mound by Kody Frank, Cody Adcock and Gage Wood for an inning each on a day when Arkansas outhit Oklahoma State 14-4 in seven innings.

The win gave the Razorbacks a 2-1 mark in the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas after downing Texas 3-2 Friday and losing to TCU 18-5 on Saturday.

Wegner, who hit a 3-run homer on Saturday night, went 6 of 10 with two homers, a triple, a double, a pair of singles, two walks and 8 RBIs during the weekend.

Arkansa wasted little time in jumping on an Oklahoma State it out in the Stillwater Regional last season.

John Bolton had an RBI single and Tavian Josenberger a run-scoring groundout in the second inning before Wegner ripped a two-out, bases loaded and bases-clearing triple to put the Razorbacks ahead 5-0.

Arkansas put up five more runs in the third on Bolton’s sacrifice fly, Peyton Stovall’s two-run single and Wegner’s two-run blast.

Former Shiloh Christian star Marcus Brown’s sacrifice fly did get Oklahoma State on the board in the fourth.

But the Razorbacks came right back with five in the fifth on Josenberger’s homer, Slavens’ two-run double and a bases-loaded walk to Parker Rowland that made it 15-1.

Rowland and Harold Coll had sacrifice flys and Peyton Holt an RBI single in a 3-run seventh that capped the scoring.

Arkansas will have its home opener against Grambling Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Photo by John D. James