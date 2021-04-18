Discussing Arkansas basketball’s future scholarships with Hogville’s Kevin McPherson

Despite being in the offseason, Arkansas men’s basketball has not stopped working, starting with Eric Musselman’s new five-year contract with the Razorbacks.

Hogville Basketball Insider, Kevin McPherson, joins Pig Trail Nation to talk about Musselman’s new deal and his reaction to assistant coach Corey Williams leaving Arkansas to take a similar position at Texas Tech.

McPherson also hints that the Hogs could be announcing the addition of another transfer student in the near future. Check out what Kevin had to say in this week’s Arkansas Basketball Report.