Kelvontay Dixon delivering fireworks to the Arkansas coaching staff on the 4th of July in the form of a committed.

The athlete from Carthage, TX, who our Otis Kirk says can play running back, wide receiver, or defensive back, joins high school teammate Ty’kieast Crawford in the 2020 class.

Hear more from Kirk on Dixon, and some instate talent the staff has their eyes on in this week’s Razorback Recruiting Report.