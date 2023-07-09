BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas’ top-ranked outfield signee Kendall George of Atascocita, Texas, was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday night in the second round of the Major League Draft in Seattle.

The lefty-swinging George (5-10, 175), who was the 36th overall pick taken in the draft, came into the draft ranked as the 54th-best prospect by ESPN.

The slot value for the 36th pick is $2,362,700 million.

George hit .455 with three homers, 34 RBIs and 32 steals this season and only struck out 8 times.

George joins Trinity (Fla.) Mitchell third baseman Aidan Miller as Razorback signees to be taken so far in draft.

Miller was taken by the Philadelphia Phillies in the first round with the 27th overall pick, which has a slot value of around 2.97 million.

In other draft news, Arkansas now knows one of its top pitching prospects will be making it to campus although he won’t be taking the mound next season.

Wentzville (Mo.) Timberland left hander Adam Hachman (6-5, 210), who had Tommy John surgery this spring, withdrew his name from the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft per Baseball America’s Carlos Collazo.

Hachman was rated as the 94th-best prospect by Baseball America.