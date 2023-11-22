FAYETTEVILLE — With two running backs out with injuries, expect Dominique Johnson to play a key role for Arkansas on Friday against No. 9 Missouri.

Johnson was Arkansas’ primary running back in 2021, but injuries have hampered the redshirt junior since then. He saw his most extensive action of season on Saturday in 44-20 win over FIU. He rushed six times for 62 yards and a 31-yard touchdown. This season, Johnson has 26 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown. He has caught two passes for four yards.

“It felt great, just to be able to get back in the game and get some carries and being able to finally get going late in the season,” Johnson said. “It felt good to score, even though it was a busted play. It felt good.”

In 2021, Johnson started six of the 13 games. He rushed 97 times for 575 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. Since then knee injuries have wrecked his career. He still wears the knee brace.

“The knee feels great,” Johnson said. “Sometimes I do stuff at practice without it. But for the most part I have it on just for a confidence boost knowing I can do everything I want to do without having to worry about anything going wrong with it. So I feel like the brace is helping me gain my confidence.”

Following the game, Johnson and the Arkansas players got some good news when Hunter Yurachek announced to the team that Sam Pittman would return in 2024.

“The team loves Coach Pittman, so whenever Coach Yurachek announced that he was coming, the whole team was just ecstatic and excited,” Johnson said. “There was a whole bunch of emotion going on in that locker room after the game. After the win, everybody was just excited to hear that he was coming back because we love playing for him, and I know he loves to coach us. Everybody is willing to do anything for him.”

Johnson had six carries for 19 yards in a 34-17 win over Missouri in 2021 in Razorback Stadium. The Tigers lead the series 7-2. Do the Hogs take the rivalry as seriously as Missouri apparently does?

“I think the team is pretty excited,” Johnson said. “I feel like even if it wasn’t a trophy game, we look at this team the same and play with our passion and our pride. I don’t think that it being Missouri adds a little fire. I think the team wants to go out there and win, and that’s what everybody has got their mind on.”

Johnson will share carries with AJ Green and true freshman Isaiah Augustave on Friday. The true freshman rushed 14 times for 101 yards in the win over FIU.

“Yeah, Isaiah has had a bunch of growth just from the beginning of the season to last week,” Johnson said. “Even now, just seeing him come in every day and finally being able to get an opportunity to play last week. He comes in every day, asks questions. He wants to get better and be and be in that. Some guys that have experience and have been here, being able to help him out, I feel like that really helped him in the game. Because coming back to the sideline, he’s getting information from us on what we see on the field to help him go out there and produce. So I feel like he’s just come a long way.”

Pittman was asked on Monday about the plan at running back since Raheim “Rocket” Sanders and Rashod Dubinion are out with injuries.

“We have three left,” Pittman said. “Isaiah earned his carry time. Dominique earned, he looked really good the other night I thought. And certainly AJ. We’re going to try and rev up 23 a little bit more after his performance and again I really like how Dominique when he got his shoulders turned he did some good things of moving the pile. He’s a big man. More importantly, I think he probably got some confidence out of it. He really hadn’t had a lot of confidence in that knee. He just hasn’t. Some guys get over it earlier, faster than others, but I think he got some confidence out of a few of those really good runs he made the other night.”

Augustave paid back the compliment to Johnson when asked about the 31-yard run for a touchdown Saturday night.

“Dom-O, I was happy for him,” Augustave said. “He really wanted that touchdown. I wanted it for him. I was happy for him.”

Arkansas and Missouri will kickoff at 3 p.m. Friday and televised on CBS.