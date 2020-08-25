Dorian Gerald Battles Back From Season-Ending Injury in 2019 Opener for Fresh Start This Fall

FAYETTEVILLE — Senior defensive end Dorian Gerald was hurt in the first half of the 2019 season opener, but now is back and preparing for what he hopes is an outstanding senior year.

Following Monday’s practice Gerald talked to the media for the first time since his injury and explained what happened.

“Basically I had a bruised artery,” Gerald said. “Not too major. But the recovery process has been really good. My trainers have made it really easy for me getting back and adjusting. The coaches have been very understanding. But it’s been really good.”

Since he was limited to one half of play in 2019 has he had to knock off a lot of rust while preparing for this fall?

“Yeah, I had to get back used to it,” Gerald said. “It’s been a little while. But as far as getting in shape, the strength staff did a really good job of getting me back. I stopped working out for a little minute, but I really was working out with the athletics trainers and stuff. It took a little minute, but it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be.”

Gerald, who is likely a starter at defensive end opposite Julius Coates, was asked if he ever felt his career might be over?

“No,” Gerald said. “You know, in the beginning, right when it happened, I thought it was. But you know the doctors came in and they told me it’s not a career-ending type of injury. I just had to be out because I was on blood thinners.”

While he didn’t feel his career was over, he admits missing virtually all the season was extremely hard.

“It was real tough,” Gerald said. “It was my first injury ever in my whole life. I’d never even broken a bone before. It was hard to sit out and look at my teammates play and see where I could help and couldn’t help. It was tough. But, I mean, it was rough. I ain’t going to lie. It was. I hated it. I hate sitting out. I didn’t like sitting out at all. But the good thing is, I saw it from a different perspective. The stuff that I saw that I took hard on me, like, ‘Oh, I should have done this, I should have done that,’ I saw it from a coach’s perspective. I had two different perspectives when I was looking at the practices and stuff.”

One obvious mistake on the roster released by the University of Arkansas is Gerald weighing 288 pounds. He was surprised when asked about weighing 288 by a reporter on Monday.

“What, 288?” Gerald said. “I’m like 260-265. I’m not 288. I don’t where that, yeah, I like my weight around 260-265. That’s where I want to be at. I think the coaching staff, they want me to be wherever I can be the heaviest that I can play fast at. So I’m doing pretty good at 260-265.”

Though no depth chart has been released it’s generally considered the first-team line has Gerald and Coates at the ends with Xavier Kelly and Jonathan Marshall inside. Gerald likes what he has seen from that group with both Coates (junior college) and Kelly (grad transfer from Clemson) new to the program.

“I mean I love the new guys we’ve got in there in addition to the guys we’ve got,” Gerald said. “Julius, he’s a freak. J. Marsh we all know has been a freak and it’s starting to come together for him. And Xavier, he’s huge and he’s really good too. He’s really quick twitch for being such a big guy. I really like our D-line.”

Kelly, 6-5, 311, has experienced a lot of success at Clemson in a winning environment. What does Gerald feel that Kelly brings to the Razorbacks?

“Size for one,” Gerald said. “Last year, D-tackle wise, I’m not saying we were small, but Xavier, him and John Marshall, they’re huge. And Xavier, to be that big, he’s quick. And he’s fundamentally sound. He knows exactly what he’s doing. That’s what he brings to the table. He knows what he’s doing. He knows how to do it. When to do it. And he’s a leader as well.”

A younger defensive end has also caught the attention of Gerald who once again praised Coates.

“We’re very multiple on the defense,” Gerald said. “We’re going to flip a lot. Like I said, last year I didn’t flip sides at all. I never played on the right side until this year. We flip a lot.

“A standout to me, Julius. He’s huge, he’s fast, he’s strong, quick-twitchy. He has everything. And a young guy I really like who is really super twitchy, too, is Jashaud Stewart. He’s fast. He can get off the ball.”

The NCAA has ruled that all seniors in 2020’s fall sports can come back for another season in 2021, but don’t look for Gerald to be at Arkansas in 2021.

“I mean, it’s cool,” Gerald said. “I didn’t even know that. Honestly, I didn’t know about that. You’re the first person to … I didn’t know. I heard about it. But I don’t want to come back. If need be, but that’s not the plan. Because I know the incoming freshmen, the high school guys, they need a shot, too.”

While don’t look for Gerald back in 2021, do look for him to be more of a vocal leader in 2020.

“I mean, that’s what they put on me,” Gerald said. “They told me they want me to lead a little more vocally because I’m never the guy, I never was a guy to lead vocally. I always tried to lead by example, because speaking just never was me. But yeah, I think I’ve got to be more of a vocal leader this year for the team because I am a senior.”

Gerald is playing for this third defensive line coach at Arkansas in as many seasons. He feels Derrick LeBlanc was a great hire for the Hogs.

“No knock to anyone last year, but it’s a lot more technical now,” Gerald said. “It’s a lot more detailed, a lot more specific. Everything is attention to detail. Like small things. Foot work, rything. I think Coach LeBlanc is doing a great job of coaching us. I didn’t personally get this much coaching in my first two years here.”

Arkansas will return to the practice fields today.