Dre Greenlaw: A story of faith and determination

Originally aired: September 2, 2015

“To be honest, when I was in my group home, I mean, I was the really the only guy to get out,” says Dre Greenlaw.

Dre Greenlaw grew up in and out of foster care. The game of football was the most consistent thing in his life.

Starting his football career at Ramay Junior High in Fayetteville, AR, his talents continued to blossom as he entered high school. Still, his home life was hard.

“Dre didn’t have the easiest upbringing when he was growing up,” said high school coach Daryl Patton.

“Where I come from there are kids that are in different foster homes, and don’t have a family, or don’t have food on the table, or are being mistreated,” adds Greenlaw.

While at Fayetteville High School, then assistant coach Brian Early noticed Dre’s struggles away from practice, and decided to spend time with him off the football field.

“I was just kind of mentoring him. We would go get him on Sundays and take him to church, spend time with my wife and kids, and we got attached to him,” says Brian Early.

Their bond with Greenlaw only grew. When they found out he might be relocated again in the foster system, they made the decision to bring Dre into their home and make him a full-time member of the family.

“When you have someone as good as the Early’s that can take you in, it means a lot,” adds Greenlaw.

‘It’s been as good for us as it has been for him,” adds Early.