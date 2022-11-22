FAYETTEVILLE — Drew Sanders’ transfer from Alabama to Arkansas to play linebacker has been a very beneficial one for the former five-star recruit.

Sanders is one of five finalists for the Butkus Award which is given to the nation’s top linebacker. Sanders converted from edge rusher at Alabama to linebacker with Barry Odom’s defense. In 11 games, Sanders has 96 tackles, 37 solo, 12.5 for loss, 8.5 sacks, one interception, three pass breakups, six quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery and three forced fumbles.

Sanders was placed on midseason All-America teams by the Associated Press, CBS Sports, ESPN, Sporting News and The Athletic earlier in October. Most notably, Sanders was named the September’s Butkus Award National Linebacker of the Month after finishing the month tied for the national lead in sacks.

The winner will be named on or before Dec. 7. The other finalists are Iowa’s Jack Campbell, Georgia’s Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Washington State’s Daiyan Henley and Cincinnati’s Ivan Pace Jr.

Sanders and the Razorbacks will close out the regular season on Friday at Missouri with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff televised on CBS.