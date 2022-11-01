FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Drew Sanders is now a semifinalist for both the Butkus and Chuck Bednarik Awards.

Sanders, who transferred to Arkansas from Alabama in the offseason, has had an outstanding junior season with the Hogs. Sanders is second on the team with 65 tackles, including 28 solo. Sanders also has 7.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three pass breakups, six quarterback hurries and a trio of forced fumbles.

Sanders has been named one of fifteen semifinalists for the 2022 Butkus Award, which is presented to the nation’s best collegiate linebacker. Sanders has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

Sanders leads the SEC in sacks and forced fumbles. He is one of only two SEC defenders since 2000 to have recorded double-digit tackles with two sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup in a game.

Sanders was named the Butkus Award National Linebacker of the Month for September. The Butkus Award winner will be named on or before Dec. 7 after finalists are named on Nov. 21 by the award committee. The 2022 Butkus Award winner will be honored at a televised event on Jan. 21, 2023, at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award will be unveiled on Nov. 22. The winners of the 28th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 8. The formal presentation of the Bednarik Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards live from Atlantic City, N.J., on March 10, 2023.

Sanders and the Hogs will host Liberty on Saturday at 3 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.