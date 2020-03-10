Drew’s Notes from Nashville: Day 1

Story by Drew Amman:

Nashville, TN-

Just arrived in Music City and this is my first daily recap during SEC Tournament Week.

News & Notes (I’ll provide updates from Bridgestone Arena as long as Arkansas stays alive in the league tourney)

◼️Heard from Muss (in Fayetteville)

Recapping the regular season: “I think we gained respect. When we would go on the road, people would say if we win this game, it’s a resume builder. That’s respect with media personnel, opposing coaches and players. Some would celebrate a win against us in a way I didn’t expect.”

◼️Respect for Vandy

Musselman said Vandy is a team no one in the league wants to play right now (Commodores have won back to back games)

◼️Ties to Jerry Stackhouse

Musselman coached Jerry’s older brother Tony Dawson when Tony played for the Rapid City Thrillers in 1992-93

◼️Joe Lights out from the Line

Arkansas Sophomore Guard Isaiah Joe shot a school record 95.6% from the FT Line in SEC Play this season

◼️Coming Up (All-SEC Teams Announced Tuesday)

We’re waiting to hear if Mason Jones wins SEC Player of the Year Honors. Jones would be the first from Arkansas to win the award since Bobby Portis in 2015. Arkansas had a player named first team All-SEC each of the last two years (Jaylen Barford in 2018 and Daniel Gafford in ‘19), and Jones should land on the first team.

Stay tuned tomorrow

