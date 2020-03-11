Drew’s Notes from Nashville: Day 2

Story by Drew Amman:

Nashville, TN-

Need to start with Mason Jones. Notables from day two coverage in Music City:

◼️ Muss on Mason’s Impact Now and Long Term

Eric Musselman had a great soundbite about Mason Jones and how Jones winning AP SEC Co-Player of the Year helps the program in 2020 and beyond.

He referenced how his growth (from Sophomore to Junior Year at Arkansas) is something they can use as an example marketing the program even three, four years down the road. Jones was overweight and had to take the JUCO route to Arkansas. The way Jones worked, from 6 A.M. workouts to adjustments during the season, it’s something Musselman can reference for any Hog as far as development within the program.

◼️Need to talk Joe and Whitt as well:

Isaiah Joe started the season as a projected All-SEC Second Team Choice, then had to undergo surgery on his right knee before Arkansas’ five game losing streak. Joe is the Hogs’ 2nd leading scorer, has only missed ten free throws this season, and Musselman says no doubt he’s an all-league type player. Muss adds that even though Jimmy Whitt doesn’t appear on the All-SEC Defensive Team, he’s a top five defensive player in the conference.

◼️Legendary Status for Derek Hood

This week, the league honors this Former Hog as an SEC Legend. Derek Hood led the conference in rebounding twice during his Razorback career (1996-97 and ‘98-99)

◼️Vandy Much Improved

Saben Lee, who made 2nd-Team All-Conference, set career-high marks in scoring three times since February. Lee, Scotty Pippen Jr, Maxwell Evans and Dylan Disu all scored in double figures in Vandy’s win over South Carolina to close the regular season. Muss says Vandy has played small lineups of late. It’s a faster team and less of the consistent look Arkansas has seen matchup-wise all season (featuring two bigs)