Drew’s Notes from Nashville: Recapping the Week

Story by Drew Amman:

Nashville, TN-

On the grounds covering the SEC Tournament for the fifth year in a row (all in Nashville during that stretch with 2018 in St. Louis being the exception), this is tough to reflect on this subject. No quick hitter (bullet points to this column), just all out reaction to the strangest, hardest time I’ve covered sports. I love the SEC Tournament. Nashville is the ideal spot for this tourney. However, beginning around 3 or 4 Wednesday Afternoon as I did live shots from here, I got that eerie sense, major changes were on the way. My job is so much easier when the Hogs win, and they convincingly knocked out Vandy by 13 in what was the final game of this 2020 SEC Tournament.

Thursday arrived and just before 11 this morning, word came in that the SEC canceled the tournament. You immediately go into all out ‘news reporter’ mode when that happens. Instead of reporting how Arkansas held Vandy to 24 percent shooting in the first half, for example, it’s all about the Coronavirus, how it’s progressed and you have to remind yourself: health is first and foremost. I commend the actions taken by those in charge in pro sports and those in intercollegiate athletics. I’m not in the medical profession, so in my opinion you have to respect advice conveyed to those running the NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, so on and so forth, and the NCAA. I think about the Seniors a lot. Will they get an extra year of eligibility?

The main thing I go back to is this: Health is paramount, bigger than sports…the biggest point to keep in mind. What should come next? Continue to leave it to the medical professionals. I love sports, but patience is the key.