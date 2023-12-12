FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior defensive tackle Anthony “Tank” Booker has entered the transfer portal after one year at Arkansas.

Booker, 6-4, 351, finished with 19 tackles, including seven solo, two for loss, 0.5 sack and one quarterback hurry. He transferred to Arkansas from Maryland.

Booker appeared in 17 games from 2019-21 at Maryland. In 2022, Booker got his first career start at Maryland against Wisconsin on Nov. 5.

He played high school football at Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods. He’s the 12th Razorback to enter the transfer portal.