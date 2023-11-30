By DUDLEY E. DAWSON

FAYETTEVILLE – Former Duke player and current Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer made his first trip to Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night and didn’t leave with the best feeling.

Khalif Battle had 21 points off the bench and Travon Brazille added 19 points and 12 rebounds as unranked Arkansas downed No. 7 Duke 80-75 before a record crowd of 20, 344 at a place dubbed the Basketball Palace of the Mid-America.

The Razorbacks won despite being without leading scorer Tramon Mack, who had 34 points in Arkansas’ loss to North Carolina but suffered a back injury near the end of the contest.

“We knew they would be ready to play right away because they are a proud program, got a really good team and are really talented,” Scheyer said of an Arkansas program that is now 3-2 all-time against Duke, including a 76-72 win over the Blue Devils in the 1994 NCAA Championship game.

The Blue Devils cut a 67-53 deficit at the 6:32 mark to 75-71 with 46 seconds left, but couldn’t complete the rally as Duke (5-1) lost in what was its first ever game at Arkansas (5-3).

“We were just playing with some toughness and guys had big hearts,” Scheyer said of his team’s rally at the end. “They made it a game when most teams just get run out of the gym in that situation.

“For us, we got good stuff inside of us, we just have to do that all the time. I know that I have a locker room full of guys that are competitive and are winners, but tonight we didn’t do the things that you have to do to win road.

“For me, it’s about shots. We will learn how to play together better and make reads. It’s about defending, rebounding and a collective edge we didn’t have for 40 minutes tonight.”

Duke center Kyle Filipowski has just 3 points in a foul-plagued first half, but finished up with 26 and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Battle had 15 of his points after intermission while Chandler Lawson had 7 points, 8 rebounds and 6 of his team’s 10 blocks.

Those swats were a big part of Duke shooting just 24 of 67 (36 percent) from the field overall in the game while only hitting 6 of 22 3-pointers and 21 of 31 free throws.

El Ellis, after being blanked in Arkansas’ three games in the Bahamas, rebounded with 9 points, 6 assists and no turnovers in 31 minutes.

He was part of Arkansas’ 11 of 19 showing at the rim on Wednesday night as the Razorbacks shot 36 of 53 (49.1 percent) overall from the field, 9 of 22 (40.9 percent) from 3 and 19 of 30 (63.3 percent) from the free throw line.

“Look in the first half they muck it up – doing things like not playing Mark (Mitchell),” Scheyer said. “We call it hitting, jumping off guys. Really for us, we have to be a lot tougher.

“In the second half, it’s a one-point game and Flip barely played in the first half, but we just gave up lay up after lay up,” Scheyer said. “And for me, that was a key monument in the game. It was our defense.

“There was no resistance,” Scheyer added. “They just put us in ball screens and got right by us. We went zone a little bit and covered some space, made up some time for that, but we have to play collective team defense, five guys moving together, five guys defending the ball screen.

“I know we are going to see on film we are going to see us spread out and that can’t be.”

Jeremy Roach had 22 points for while Tyrese Proctor chipped in 7 while suffering through a 3 of 12 shooting night and echoing his coach’s sentiments.

“I think we just didn’t do a good job protecting the paint and the second half they just came out and had multiple lay ups,” Proctor said. “They got a run from there.

“Our rotations were late and they were just able to get whatever they wanted.”

Duke opens up ACC play Saturday with a 2:15 p.m. game against Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

Photo courtesy of Duke Communications