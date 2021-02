Dungee Earns SEC Co-Player of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Redshirt senior guard Chelsea Dungee earned SEC Co-Player of the Week honors, the conference office announced today. The award is the second weekly recognition for Dungee by the SEC, and she becomes the first Hog to win the award multiple times in a season since C’eira Ricketts did so back in 2011.

On Monday, Dungee was named ESPN’s Player of the Week, and was the inspiration behind Van Buren’s Andley Lemley’s 100th day of school t-shirt.

Dungee put on one of the greatest Razorback performances of all time, regardless of sport, Thursday night against UConn. She scored 37 points against the Huskies, the most by any player against them since the 1999-2000 season. She did so on an incredibly efficient line: 13-21 from the field, 4-5 from three and 7-10 from the free throw line.

Dungee has now scored 37+ points four times in her career, the most such performances in program history – 41 against Auburn (2-7-19); 37 against Houston (3/21/19); 38 against Mizzou (1-12-10); and 37 against UConn (1-28-21). Of the 11 37+ point performances from Hogs ever seen in Bud Walton Arena, men’s or women’s hoops, Dungee now has four of them. That matches Mason Jones’ mark of four such games.

Dungee also chipped in with 16 points in the Hogs’ win over Auburn Sunday. Despite trailing by as many as 13 in the early part of the second quarter, Dungee and the Hogs went on a blistering 22-4 run in the second quarter to take back control of that game. Her 16 points kept her double-digit scoring streak alive, as the Sapulpa, Okla. product has now scored 10+ in 23 straight games.

When all was said and done last week, Dungee averaged 26.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 51 percent from the field and 50 percent from three.

