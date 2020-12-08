Dungee Earns SEC Player Of The Week Honors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Redshirt senior guard Chelsea Dungee earned SEC Player of the Week honors, the conference office announced today. The award is the first weekly recognition for Dungee from the SEC, and she becomes the first Hog to win player of the week honors since Kelsey Brooks was recognized back in December of 2015.

Dungee guided Arkansas to the biggest win in the Mike Neighbors era on Sunday night, as the Hogs toppled No. 4 Baylor, the defending national champions, 83-78. For perspective, it was Arkansas’ first top-five win in 17 years, and the first win for the Hogs over a defending national champion in 24 years.

The Sapulpa, Oklahoma native was the tip of the spear against Baylor, as she scored 22 points on six of 13 shooting. Where Dungee was most effective, though, was getting to the line – she made 10 of her 12 free throws on Sunday night, which matched a season high in free throws made and set a new season high in free throws attempted. Dungee has been the best player in the country at drawing fouls and converting at the charity stripe, as she has more free throws made (45) and free throws attempted (59) than any player in the NCAA. Her seven fouls drawn in the Baylor game also helped get the Lady Bears into foul trouble, a huge reason Arkansas was able to take down the champs.

Dungee was also solid against Louisiana Monroe earlier in the week, scoring 15 points on 50 percent shooting against the Warhawks in Arkansas’ first 100+ point performance of the season. She also grabbed two rebounds and nabbed a steal in that game.

When all was said and done, Dungee averaged 18.5 points per game on the week, shooting 47.8 percent from the field while making 13 of her 18 free throws attempted.

