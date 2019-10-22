Dungee named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Chelsea Dungee was one of 20 players selected to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today. Named for the first player, male or female, to make the All-America Team in four straight college seasons, the annual award in its third year recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.

Dungee was recently named to the Preseason First-Team All-SEC, while also being of just three players in the league, joining Rhyne Howard of Kentucky and Chennedy Carter of Texas A&M, to receive at least one vote for the Preseason Conference Player of the Year.

Last season was a special one for Dungee, as she set the school record for scoring in a single season (759 points), the school record for free throws made in a single season (229), set the game record for most points in Bud Walton/against an SEC opponent (41) and was the first Razorback in 13 years to tally 30+ double-figure performances in a single season. Dungee was even better in the postseason, scoring a record 103 points in the SEC Tournament, propelling the Hogs to their first-ever SEC Tournament Final.

The Selection Committee for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. New to the award this season is Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

The winner of the 2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award, the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award, and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Candidates

Aari McDonald Arizona

Chelsea Dungee Arkansas

Juicy Landrum Baylor

Christyn Williams Connecticut

Lauren Loven Denver

Becca Hittner Drake

Haley Gorecki Duke

Kathleen Doyle Iowa

Taylor Mikesell Maryland

Destiny Pitts Minnesota

Aislinn Konig NC State

Lindsey Pulliam Northwestern

Taylor Robertson Oklahoma

Minyon Moore Oregon

Erica Ogwumike Rice

Kiana Williams Stanford

Stephanie Watts USC

Jocelyn Willoughby Virginia

Amber Melgoza Washington

Tynice Martin West Virginia

