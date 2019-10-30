Dungee & Ramirez reunited at Arkansas

“We go way back, probably 7th or 8th grade,” says Arkansas junior Chelsea Dungee.

On paper you wouldn’t connect the paths of Chelsea Dungee from Supulpa, OK, with Amber Ramirez from San Antonio, TX, but the two are reuniting on the court this season after a history of playing together.

“Our chemistry has been built for a long time. I know where she is at. I don’t even have to look back because we’ve been doing that for the last 5 to 6 years,” adds Dungee.

Dungee and Ramirez played together on a team called San Antonio’s Finest. Since Dungee was in Oklahoma, her mom would drive her to where ever the team was playing that weekend.

They went different directions out of high school. Chelsea started her collegiate career at Oklahoma while Amber headed to TCU. It was Mike Neighbors system at Arkansas that brought the two former teammates back together.

“We always wanted to play together, even coming out of high school we wanted to play together, but it didn’t work out that way. Now that we are playing together again, it’s great to be back on the court with her,” says Amber Ramirez.

In their first game playing side by side in an Arkansas uniform Dungee put up 26 points, while Ramirez was right behind her with 23.

“It takes some pressure off of me, having such a great shooter. It’s great to play with Amber. It’s been a while and we play well together,” adds Dungee.

Their chemistry is easy to see, and there skills, combined with the rest of their teammates, are primed to make some noise in Women’s Basketball this season.