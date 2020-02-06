Dungee Remains On Narrowed Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Chelsea Dungee was one of 10 players selected to the narrowed Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today. Named for the first player, male or female, to make the All-America Team in four straight college seasons, the annual award in its third year recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.

Dungee was recently also named to the Wooden Award Late Season Watch List, and figures to be in the mix for both awards. The redshirt junior guard has continued to produce for the Razorbacks this season, as she leads the team in points, averaging 17.9 a game, which is good for third-best in the SEC through 22 games. Dungee also has the best single-game scoring output of the season on the squad, as she exploded for 38 against Missouri at home. With that performance, she became the only Razorback in history to score 38 or more in multiple games.

Dungee continues to score in a variety of ways for the Hogs, but she has been among the nation’s elite from the free throw line again this season. She is currently 10th in the nation in free throws made (110) and 14th in free throws attempted (140). Her 399 career free throws made is already the fourth-most in program history.

2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Candidates

Aari McDonald Arizona Chelsea Dungee Arkansas Christyn Williams Connecticut Haley Gorecki Duke Kathleen Doyle Iowa Dana Evans Louisville Lindsey Pulliam Northwestern Taylor Robertson Oklahoma Kiana Williams Stanford Chennedy Carter Texas A&M

The Selection Committee for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. New to the award this season is Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

The winner of the 2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award, the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award, and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

